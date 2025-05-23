Kofi Adoma Speaks About What He Went Through After Sustaining Gunshot Wounds in His Eye
- Celebrated journalist Kofi Admoa Nwanwani has opened up about what he went through after sustaining injuries after he was allegedly shot in the face at Dormaa
- In a video sighted on Kofi TV, the renowned journalist spoke about getting a swollen face and being in pain
- The video got many people emotional, with many others leaving emotional messages for him in the comment section
Renowned journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has opened up about the agony he endured after he was allegedly shot in the eye during the Dormaa Festival celebrations.
Reactions to Kofi Adoma's video
user6857128777351
Bro Kofi we the Fante’s are there for you okay, we can even change your name for you
Joyce Owusu Mensah
When oheneni and delay interview came out believers prayed and the results came positive so bra Kofi’s case I knew the lord was working on it cus believer’s prayed and the lord showed MERCY.Aba Father 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
nana yaa achiaa
We thank God 🙏 bro Kofi we love you so much
Source: YEN.com.gh
