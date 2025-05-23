Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Kofi Adoma Speaks About What He Went Through After Sustaining Gunshot Wounds in His Eye
Celebrities

Kofi Adoma Speaks About What He Went Through After Sustaining Gunshot Wounds in His Eye

by  Geraldine Amoah
1 min read
  • Celebrated journalist Kofi Admoa Nwanwani has opened up about what he went through after sustaining injuries after he was allegedly shot in the face at Dormaa
  • In a video sighted on Kofi TV, the renowned journalist spoke about getting a swollen face and being in pain
  • The video got many people emotional, with many others leaving emotional messages for him in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Renowned journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has opened up about the agony he endured after he was allegedly shot in the eye during the Dormaa Festival celebrations.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, Miracle Adoma, Dormaahene, Shooting incident, Eye surgery, Ibrahim Mahama sponsors Kofi Adoma, Eye surgery recovery
Kofi Adoma recounts his experience after the shooting incident. Image Credit: @kofiadomahnwanwani
Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Video of Kofi Adoma's account

Reactions to Kofi Adoma's video

user6857128777351

Bro Kofi we the Fante’s are there for you okay, we can even change your name for you

Joyce Owusu Mensah

When oheneni and delay interview came out believers prayed and the results came positive so bra Kofi’s case I knew the lord was working on it cus believer’s prayed and the lord showed MERCY.Aba Father 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

nana yaa achiaa

We thank God 🙏 bro Kofi we love you so much

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Geraldine Amoah avatar

Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.

Hot: