Onua TV presenter Oheneba Jude has insulted an Emirates air hostess for serving him bland food

The content creator did not mince his words in the trending video, which has gone viral on TikTok

Some media users have blasted the TikToker for disrespecting the air hostess, who kept smiling because she didn't understand his local dialect

Ghanaian TikToker Oheneba Jude has sparked controversy after insulting an air hostess on Emirates Airlines for serving him meals he deemed tasteless.

In a video that has quickly gone viral, the Onua Showtime presenter, who travelled in the business class cabin during his recent vacation in Dubai, directed harsh words at the unsuspecting flight attendant.

Oheneba Jude calls an Emirates Air Hostess a fool for serving him bland food. Photo credit: @ohenebajude.

Source: Instagram

Oheneba Jude blasts Emirates air hostess

In his tirade, Oheneba Jude claimed that the food served on his return flight to Ghana was utterly unpalatable, expressing his dissatisfaction in his local dialect.

"Are you the one who prepared the food? Your team doesn't know how to cook at all. It is very tasteless. How can they serve us this flavourless food? Leave my sight at once. I didn't eat the food. She is a fool. I have wasted my money," he exclaimed, voicing his frustration to his audience.

Ghanaians call for Emirates to ban Oheneba Jude

His outburst has drawn significant backlash from many Ghanaians, who have criticised Oheneba Jude for insulting the air hostess without allowing her the chance to respond or explain.

Some have even called for a ban on him from using the airline for future travels, feeling that his behaviour was disrespectful and unbecoming of a public figure.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions:

ntow9359 stated:

"Looks funny but not right. Speaking and insulting someone in a foreign language is not fair. You have the right registered your displeasure but not that way bro."

ntow9359 stated:

"We think some things are for fun, but can lead to a ban."

tplahar stated:

"Not the least funny. Obviously a villager."

sammer_raine stated:

"Show some respect for people who are doing their jobs. This isn’t a joke — it’s a blatant display of disrespect and poor attitude."

Amagli40 stated:

"This is very rude to someone who is at your service, let’s be kind, please."

Mabynakoramah stated:

"This isn't funny, Jude. You could have done better next time.You can't insult someone in a language the person can't understand. This is bad to me."

The Instagram video is below:

Oheneba Jude enjoys banku in Dubai

Oheneba Jude, known for his engaging food content, was later seen in his hotel room enjoying one of his favourite local Ghanaian dishes, Banku.

He paired the delicious meal with shito (a spicy pepper sauce) and crispy deep-fried cow meat, which he had packed from Ghana specifically for his trip.

Furthermore, Oheneba Jude shared his intention to rely on his home-cooked food rather than indulge in the meals offered in Dubai.

The TikTok video is below:

Oheneba Jude enjoys an English breakfast

In another video, he compared a disappointing breakfast he received at his hotel, consisting of baked beans, eggs, and sausages, to the locally packed fare he had.

With enthusiasm, he reiterated his commitment to savouring Ghanaian cuisine over an English breakfast, declaring his preference for the flavours of home while travelling abroad.

The TikTok video is below:

Ohenebea Jude talks about his new show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian TikToker Oheneba Jude, who announced the name of his cooking program.

The food content creator stated the exact date that the programme would premiere on Onua TV in 2025.

Some social media users have applauded the diligent, entertaining, and affectionate content creator on his most recent accomplishment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh