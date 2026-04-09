Amaro Shakur has caused a stir online as a businessman has gifted him a brand new car

This came weeks after he received a ride from the CEO of Linacks Company Limited

The new car has sparked reactions as fans have sent him a congratulatory message

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Popular Ghanaian social media commentator Amaro Shakur has been honoured with a brand new car gift.

Amaro Shakur joyous as a businessman gifts him a brand new car. Image credit: Amaro Shakur

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on his official TikTok page, the content creator expressed his joy while a businessman by the name Kojo Max, believed to be the CEO of Trust Companies, handed over the keys of a Skyworth.

From the footage, the business mogul disclosed that the gift was to honour the content creator for his good works.

The new car of Amaro Shakur has sparked massive reactions on social media, with his fans congratulating him.

The TikTok video is below:

Reactions to Amaro Shakur’s car gift

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Amaro Shakur received the car gift.

Arthur wrote:

“You have to thank maa Linda first she’s the one opening the door for you bro every day you go to your bed you have to remember Mommy ️ Linda in your prayer.”

Ohene wrote:

“Hard work doesn't pay but good work pays! Congratulations again bro."

Rockfaze wrote:

“God bless you, Mr Max! Amaro deserves this and more. Bro, is doing a great job for mother Ghana.”

Skylow wrote:

“You will get more than this bro. You really have a good heart and good things will follow you."

CEO of Linacks gifts Amaro a car

Before the outspoken social commentator's recent car gift, he received a luxurious ride from the business mogul Madam Linda Acrasey, the CEO of Linacks Company Limited.

A now-viral video sighted on the GH Brain page showed Amaro Shakur in a happy mood as he announced that he is now the owner of a new Toyota Belta.

He explained that he had known Madam Linda Acrasey for two years and praised the benevolence of the businesswoman, citing how she often gives money.

“After meeting her for the first day, she gifted me GH₵10,000 two days later. Since then, she has been giving me money.”

Turning attention to the car gift, Amaro Shakur disclosed that in 2024, Madam Linda Acrasey asked him what he wanted, to which he replied that he would be grateful to have a car.

“She said she was not going to make a promise, but would give me a car. I then got a driver’s license immediately. By God’s grace, on the 19th January, she called me to meet her. I even thought she would be giving me money, not knowing it was this nice car,” he said, smiling.

He then pronounced words of blessing on Madam Linda Acrasey for her generosity.

The TikTok video of Amaro Shakur is below:

Social activist Amaro Shakur receives a brand new car from business tycoon, Madam Linda Acrasey, the CEO of Linacks Company Limited. Photo credit: @GH Brain/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Appiah Stadium gifted a new car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that business mogul Ibrahim Mahama gifted Appiah Stadium a new car.

He disclosed this following President John Dramani Mahama's victory in the 2024 presidential election.

The President's brother gave him the gift in appreciation for his staunch support and efforts to ensure the NDC returned to power.

Source: YEN.com.gh