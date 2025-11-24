A young Ghanaian lady gave her boyfriend unforgettable and well-thought-through experiences on his birthday

In a video on social media, the two love birds started the day with breakfast at one of Ghana's top hotels

Social media users who watched snippets of the three-day packed celebration shared their thoughts in the comment section

A Ghanaian woman showed her man great love on his birthday by intentionally picking gifts he loves. She also went the extra mile in planning events that would make the special day a memorable one.

The lady, who goes by @naa_york on X, shared a three-day itinerary with her man for his birthday.

A Ghanaian lady gifts her boyfriend an iPhone 17, cash and other items on his birthday.

In a video, the couple looked all booed-up and classy. The first item on their agenda was getting dressed so they could have breakfast at the Kempinski Hotel.

Before they left for breakfast, the lady gave her man an iPhone 17. Moments later, as they were having their meal at the five-star hotel, the lady expressed her love by paying for the food.

A second video showed the lady having gone a notch higher, seeking to surprise her man by placing several gifts on a bed. The man walked into a birthday-themed room decorated with many gifts.

He received money in Ghana Cedis and US Dollars, as well as other simple things like nkatie burger, which seemed to be something he loves, judging by his joy when he walked into the pleasant surprise.

Before the three-day-long birthday celebration, @naa_yorks had sent her boyfriend some gifts with a handwritten note to remind him that a special day was approaching.

The early birthday gift was his favourite cake. Even though it seemed like a simple treat, the lover boy said that it made his weekend a great one.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to lady celebrating her man's birthday

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @samuel_elinam on X.

Read them below:

@_1realfred said:

"Herh chaleeeeeee..you've won o big bro you've really won in life fr!"

@LomoMykeCaptain wrote:

"This is awesome ...@naa_yorks you did Good."

@anonymous6686 said:

"Boys for start dey raise thema standards."

@horse583691 wrote:

"See how the men root “don’t settle for less..., do you know where she works and why she can afford these? Masa don’t go and stress any girl with someone’s standard."

@sonofjoshu47971 wrote:

"I want to experience this...tired of experience Spartans and Gladiators."

@Bigg_snow said:

"As a man , never settle for less...my eye get pass you wey dey celebrate sef."

@Lynn_Esinam wrote:

"She has given me ideas for my man’s birthday."

@AkwasiPong5080 said:

"After all this if you cheat on her, I will personally make sure to do 3 days fasting for God to punish you and your entire generation. My guy, you have found the one, hold am tight."

@unbiased_daily wrote:

"Wife material 1 trillion yards."

@TKayy1z said:

"God, am I dating a stone???"

A Ghanaian woman surprises her husband at the meat market with birthday gifts, including a balloon basket and a cake.

