Why These Mercedes-Benz Models Are Mostly Left Abandoned at Ghana Mechanic Shops
- Some Mercedes-Benz models looked affordable on the used car market, but their repair bills often hurt many owners
- Mechanics said ageing luxury features such as air suspension, sensors, and electronics were among the reasons some Benz cars stayed longer at workshops
- Popular models like the ML350, GL450, S-Class, C300, E350 and CLS550 were often mentioned when costly maintenance became a problem
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Mercedes-Benz is one of the most loved luxury car brands in Ghana, but some models have also gained a bad reputation at mechanic shops.
They arrive with class, comfort, and road presence, but when the real repair bills start coming, some owners quietly leave them behind.
The problem is not always that the cars are bad. In many cases, they are old luxury vehicles bought at attractive prices, but maintained like ordinary cars.
A Benz may become cheap to buy after years of use, but the parts, sensors, suspension, and engine repairs still behave like luxury expenses.
Why some Benz models remain at workshops
One major reason is the cost of parts. Many Mercedes-Benz models come with advanced systems, including air suspension, electronic modules, special sensors, and complex engines.
Once these parts fail, the repair cost can hurt owners.
Another issue is poor maintenance history. Some imported used cars arrive in Ghana after years of heavy use abroad. By the time a new owner buys it, the car may already have hidden faults waiting to show up.
Ghana’s road conditions also play a role. Potholes, heat, dust, and rough roads can put pressure on suspension parts, bushings, shocks, and engine mounts. For models with air suspension, repairs can become even more painful.
Benz models often seen at mechanic shops
The Mercedes-Benz ML350 is one of the models mechanics often mention. It is strong and comfortable, but ageing examples can develop suspension, engine, and electrical issues. Once the repair list grows, some owners lose interest.
The Mercedes-Benz GL450 is another big one. It has presence and space, but it can become expensive to maintain, especially when the air suspension, gearbox, or engine components start acting up.
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The Mercedes-Benz S-Class, especially older W220 and W221 models, is also popular on this list. It gives serious luxury, but the electronics, suspension, and comfort features can become very costly when they fail.
The Mercedes-Benz C300, especially the W204, is loved by many young drivers. However, neglected ones may suffer steering lock, timing chain, sensor, and electrical problems.
The Mercedes-Benz E350, especially older W211 and W212 models, is also common. Some versions are known for brake system, suspension, and engine-related issues when maintenance is ignored.
The CLS550 also deserves a mention. It looks beautiful and powerful, but older V8 models can punish owners with expensive repairs if they are not properly maintained.
In the end, these cars are not automatically bad buys. The real lesson is simple: do not buy a used Mercedes-Benz just because the price looks sweet.
Check the maintenance history, inspect it well, and prepare for luxury-level repairs. Otherwise, your dream Benz may end up becoming a permanent tenant at a Ghanaian mechanic shop.
Why most BMWs get abandoned
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that BMW owners in Ghana are facing growing concerns over the high cost of spare parts, repairs, and specialist labour.
Some luxury vehicles are reportedly left at mechanic shops for months because owners cannot afford the repair bills.
The issue has also raised questions about buying used luxury cars without first checking the maintenance history.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.