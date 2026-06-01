Some Mercedes-Benz models looked affordable on the used car market, but their repair bills often hurt many owners

Mechanics said ageing luxury features such as air suspension, sensors, and electronics were among the reasons some Benz cars stayed longer at workshops

Popular models like the ML350, GL450, S-Class, C300, E350 and CLS550 were often mentioned when costly maintenance became a problem

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Mercedes-Benz is one of the most loved luxury car brands in Ghana, but some models have also gained a bad reputation at mechanic shops.

The Benz models that often test owners’ finances in Ghana. Image credit: Jajatorr

Source: TikTok

They arrive with class, comfort, and road presence, but when the real repair bills start coming, some owners quietly leave them behind.

The problem is not always that the cars are bad. In many cases, they are old luxury vehicles bought at attractive prices, but maintained like ordinary cars.

A Benz may become cheap to buy after years of use, but the parts, sensors, suspension, and engine repairs still behave like luxury expenses.

Why some Benz models remain at workshops

One major reason is the cost of parts. Many Mercedes-Benz models come with advanced systems, including air suspension, electronic modules, special sensors, and complex engines.

Once these parts fail, the repair cost can hurt owners.

Another issue is poor maintenance history. Some imported used cars arrive in Ghana after years of heavy use abroad. By the time a new owner buys it, the car may already have hidden faults waiting to show up.

Ghana’s road conditions also play a role. Potholes, heat, dust, and rough roads can put pressure on suspension parts, bushings, shocks, and engine mounts. For models with air suspension, repairs can become even more painful.

Benz models often seen at mechanic shops

The Mercedes-Benz ML350 is one of the models mechanics often mention. It is strong and comfortable, but ageing examples can develop suspension, engine, and electrical issues. Once the repair list grows, some owners lose interest.

The Mercedes-Benz GL450 is another big one. It has presence and space, but it can become expensive to maintain, especially when the air suspension, gearbox, or engine components start acting up.

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The Mercedes-Benz S-Class, especially older W220 and W221 models, is also popular on this list. It gives serious luxury, but the electronics, suspension, and comfort features can become very costly when they fail.

The Mercedes-Benz C300, especially the W204, is loved by many young drivers. However, neglected ones may suffer steering lock, timing chain, sensor, and electrical problems.

The Mercedes-Benz E350, especially older W211 and W212 models, is also common. Some versions are known for brake system, suspension, and engine-related issues when maintenance is ignored.

The CLS550 also deserves a mention. It looks beautiful and powerful, but older V8 models can punish owners with expensive repairs if they are not properly maintained.

In the end, these cars are not automatically bad buys. The real lesson is simple: do not buy a used Mercedes-Benz just because the price looks sweet.

Check the maintenance history, inspect it well, and prepare for luxury-level repairs. Otherwise, your dream Benz may end up becoming a permanent tenant at a Ghanaian mechanic shop.

YEN.com.gh looks at why BMWs are often seen parked at workshops in Ghana, including the cost of spare parts. Image credit: Freepik & Des Autos

Source: UGC

Why most BMWs get abandoned

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that BMW owners in Ghana are facing growing concerns over the high cost of spare parts, repairs, and specialist labour.

Some luxury vehicles are reportedly left at mechanic shops for months because owners cannot afford the repair bills.

The issue has also raised questions about buying used luxury cars without first checking the maintenance history.

Source: YEN.com.gh