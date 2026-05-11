Pastor Emmanuel Yeboah has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for the assault of a teenage congregant in Canada

The judge cited the abuse of trust and community support in his decision to sentence the Ontario resident to 18 months

Emmanuel Yeboah faces potential deportation from Canada after serving his sentence due to his criminal conviction

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Emmanuel Yeboah, a Canada-based Ghanaian man of God and self-styled pastor, has been jailed for 18 months for assault.

Court sentences Emmanuel Yeboah, a self-styled Ghanaian pastor, to 18 months in prison in Canada. Photo source: @SIKAOFFICIAL1, Doug Berry/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

According to local Canadian media agency Orillia Matters' reports, Emmanuel Yeboah was accused of having a non-consensual relationship with a teenager who was a member of his Barrie congregation.

Why was Pastor Emmanuel Yeboah jailed?

Pastor Emmanuel Yeboah was found guilty of sexual assault, sexual interference and assault by the judge, Justice Robert Gattrell, after the court heard he abused his position as a family friend to assault the victim while driving her to and from a piano lesson.

Despite maintaining his innocence during the trial, the judge cited evidence of inappropriate behaviour, including electronic gifts, ice cream treats and special attention offered to the victim by the 38-year-old Ontario resident.

According to reports, the prosecution had asked for a sentence of four years, while Yeboah’s counsel had suggested one year.

He was eventually handed the 18-month sentence, with Justice Gattrell citing his lack of a previous criminal record, the impact on his young family and the support he continues to receive from his community towards the end of his trial.

Yeboah, who currently holds permanent residency in Canada, is also expected to face immigration consequences and possible deportation following his conviction.

A Ghanaian man, Isaac Oppong, is arrested in Canada over his alleged involvement in a fraud scheme targeting a government support programme. Photo credit: AndreyPopov/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The self-styled pastor's jail sentence is well above the six-month threshold for removal from Canada, and even though the criminal courts lack authority over those matters, Gattrell cited Yeboah’s looming deportation in his remarks.

Upon his release, Yeboah will also be subject to an order that will restrict him from being in the presence of any individual under the age of 18 unless a suitable adult is around.

The convict's own children are exempt from the under-18 order he will face after completing his prison sentence.

According to reports, even though Yeboah was called a pastor, no information provided during the sentencing hearing indicated if he was formally qualified for the role or where the church, if one existed, where he preached was located.

Court documents also detailed that the convict was working as an Uber driver, along with other similar jobs, to feed his family as the sole provider.

The X video detailing Pastor Emmanuel Yeboah's sentencing is below:

Emmanuel Yeboah's 18-month jail sentence stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bluemoonpine commented:

"They take their shameful behaviours abroad but realise that there is no getting away with that behaviour and no police to bribe."

The_uncle_k said:

"In case you didn’t know, touching someone inappropriately constitutes sexual assault. You'd better keep your hands to yourself when interacting, even with an adult."

Frimpomaa_Edna wrote:

"God has helped you to get out of this hot country, and now look at what you did with the opportunity. Such a shame."

Pastor arrested in Canada for alleged fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian pastor was arrested in Canada for alleged fraud activities.

Pastor Isaac Oppong was accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $100,000 from a government programme for the needy.

Source: YEN.com.gh