Kennedy Agyapong Speaks Out Against Fake Gh Pastors: “Salt Sprinkling Is a Clear Red Flag”
- Kennedy Agyapong condemned fake pastors for extorting money and misleading congregants
- Agyapong shared an incident of a pastor sprinkling salt in his office, labelling him a fake pastor
- Agyapong called for churches to contribute to economic growth by creating jobs in Ghana
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Kennedy Agyapong, former Member of Parliament for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has strongly condemned the actions of some pastors.
The politician made some strong allegations during a Sunday service hosted by Archbishop Charles Agyinasare on November 2, 2025.
Kennedy Agyapong criticised some pastors, who, according to him, mislead their congregants for personal gain.
His statement aimed at 'fake pastors' who extort money from church members by manipulating their fears. Kennedy described them as a hindrance to the genuine work of the true ministers of faith.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
“You have a lot of your colleagues who are indoctrinating the masses, which does not help the country. It’s not just indoctrination, it’s extortion,” he said.
Kennedy Agyapong slams Ghanaian fake pastors
Agyapong also shared a recent experience at his office. He explained how he had gone to his office, only to find salt all over the place.
In his words:
I asked, ‘What is this?’ and they said a pastor came here and told them to sprinkle salt all over the place. If you really believe in God, the moment a pastor tells you to sprinkle salt, it means he is fake; he is not a real pastor."
The outspoken politician further noted that such actions by fake pastors make the work of genuine men of God much more difficult, undermining the credibility of true pastors.
He also praised Archbishop Agyinasare for being one of the few clergy members to support his campaign against fake pastors.
Church's role in job creation: Agyapong speaks
Kennedy Agyapong also highlighted the financial strength of the church, urging it not to focus on spiritual work alone but to actively contribute to the country's economic growth.
He said:
“The church makes money, but it should also create industries. When members are employed, they will gladly give back to the church.”
He praised Archbishop Agyinasare for his global impact and commended him for the work he is doing to support both the spiritual and socio-economic development of the country.
Agyapong's call for a closer church-political collaboration comes at a time when Ghana faces multiple challenges, including rising unemployment and deepening corruption.
Watch the video on YouTube below:
Kennedy Agyapong stands by fake pastor comment
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), vowed never to apologise for exposing fake pastors in Ghana.
The politician, who launched his crusade against "fake pastors" in 2020, identified prominent figures such as Prophet Nigel Gaisie and Bishop Daniel Obinim as targets of his scrutiny.
Agyapong justified his actions by citing incidents such as a pastor engaging in illegal connections and another who had taken someone's property.
He claimed some pastors later apologised to him, affirming his stance, and reiterated that he would not apologise, even if it hindered his presidential ambitions.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025. He has over six years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@yen.com.gh