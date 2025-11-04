Kennedy Agyapong condemned fake pastors for extorting money and misleading congregants

Agyapong shared an incident of a pastor sprinkling salt in his office, labelling him a fake pastor

Agyapong called for churches to contribute to economic growth by creating jobs in Ghana

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Kennedy Agyapong, former Member of Parliament for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has strongly condemned the actions of some pastors.

Politician Kennedy Agyapong continues his campaign against 'fake' pastors in Ghana. Photo credit: Kennedy agyapong. Image source: Facebook.

Source: UGC

The politician made some strong allegations during a Sunday service hosted by Archbishop Charles Agyinasare on November 2, 2025.

Kennedy Agyapong criticised some pastors, who, according to him, mislead their congregants for personal gain.

His statement aimed at 'fake pastors' who extort money from church members by manipulating their fears. Kennedy described them as a hindrance to the genuine work of the true ministers of faith.

“You have a lot of your colleagues who are indoctrinating the masses, which does not help the country. It’s not just indoctrination, it’s extortion,” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong slams Ghanaian fake pastors

Agyapong also shared a recent experience at his office. He explained how he had gone to his office, only to find salt all over the place.

Kennedy Agyapong protests against fake pastors who extort members' money in exchange for using salt for protection. Photo credit: Agyapong. Image source: Facebook

Source: UGC

In his words:

I asked, ‘What is this?’ and they said a pastor came here and told them to sprinkle salt all over the place. If you really believe in God, the moment a pastor tells you to sprinkle salt, it means he is fake; he is not a real pastor."

The outspoken politician further noted that such actions by fake pastors make the work of genuine men of God much more difficult, undermining the credibility of true pastors.

He also praised Archbishop Agyinasare for being one of the few clergy members to support his campaign against fake pastors.

Church's role in job creation: Agyapong speaks

Kennedy Agyapong also highlighted the financial strength of the church, urging it not to focus on spiritual work alone but to actively contribute to the country's economic growth.

He said:

“The church makes money, but it should also create industries. When members are employed, they will gladly give back to the church.”

He praised Archbishop Agyinasare for his global impact and commended him for the work he is doing to support both the spiritual and socio-economic development of the country.

Agyapong's call for a closer church-political collaboration comes at a time when Ghana faces multiple challenges, including rising unemployment and deepening corruption.

Watch the video on YouTube below:

Kennedy Agyapong stands by fake pastor comment

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), vowed never to apologise for exposing fake pastors in Ghana.

The politician, who launched his crusade against "fake pastors" in 2020, identified prominent figures such as Prophet Nigel Gaisie and Bishop Daniel Obinim as targets of his scrutiny.

Agyapong justified his actions by citing incidents such as a pastor engaging in illegal connections and another who had taken someone's property.

He claimed some pastors later apologised to him, affirming his stance, and reiterated that he would not apologise, even if it hindered his presidential ambitions.

Source: YEN.com.gh