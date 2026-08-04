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Hidden Towns Around Accra Where Affordable Land Is Still Available
Real Estate

Hidden Towns Around Accra Where Affordable Land Is Still Available

by  Blessed Antwi
3 min read
  • Land prices around Accra continue to rise, but a few lesser-known towns are still offering opportunities for budget-conscious buyers
  • Some developing communities remain attractive for first-time buyers looking to secure land before property values increase
  • Buying affordable land can be rewarding, but experts advise carrying out proper checks before making any payment

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Owning land around Accra may seem out of reach for many people, but there are still a number of developing towns where buyers can find relatively affordable plots.

Ghana, Land, Accra, Dodowa, Dawa, Eastern region
Looking for land? These 10 towns around Accra still have plots from GH¢8,000. Image credit: Freepik, LandProperty.NG
Source: UGC

While land prices in prime areas such as East Legon, Tema, Spintex and Kasoa continue to rise, some communities on the outskirts of the capital remain within the reach of first-time buyers and investors.

Areas including Ayikuma, Agomeda, Asutsuare, Dawa, Akuse, Aveyime, Afienya outskirts, Dodowa outskirts, Nsawam outskirts and parts of Adeiso have become popular among buyers searching for cheaper alternatives.

Depending on the exact location, documentation and the seller, some plots can still be found from around GH¢8,000 to GH¢10,000, while others are priced slightly higher.

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Why these towns are gaining attention

One of the biggest reasons these communities remain affordable is that many are still developing. Although some roads are yet to be fully completed and public services are expanding gradually, these areas continue to attract interest because of ongoing infrastructure projects and their proximity to Greater Accra.

For buyers who are not in a hurry to build immediately, purchasing land in these locations could prove to be a smart long-term investment.

As development spreads and demand increases, property values often rise over time, allowing early buyers to benefit from future appreciation.

What every buyer should check

Affordable land should never be purchased based on price alone. Buyers should confirm that the land has genuine ownership documents and ensure it is free from disputes before making any payment.

Conducting searches at the Lands Commission, requesting a site plan and using a qualified surveyor can help avoid future legal problems.

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It is also advisable to inspect the land personally to assess road access, drainage, electricity and nearby developments.

These factors can significantly influence both the value of the property and the cost of building in the future.

Although affordable land around Accra is becoming harder to find, opportunities still exist for buyers who are willing to look beyond the city's busiest neighbourhoods.

With proper research, due diligence and patience, owning land near the capital is still possible without spending hundreds of thousands of cedis.

Estimated land prices in selected towns

Town/area

Region

Estimated starting price

Why buyers consider it

Ayikuma

Greater Accra

GH¢8,000–GH¢12,000

Developing area with access to Dodowa and Accra

Agomeda

Greater Accra

GH¢8,000–GH¢15,000

Lower land prices and growing residential interest

Asutsuare

Greater Accra

GH¢8,000–GH¢12,000

Suitable for long-term investment and farming

Dawa

Greater Accra

GH¢10,000–GH¢18,000

Development is gradually expanding towards the area

Aveyime

Volta

GH¢7,000–GH¢12,000

Affordable plots and access to nearby towns

Akuse outskirts

Eastern

GH¢8,000–GH¢15,000

Quiet environment with relatively cheaper land

Dodowa outskirts

Greater Accra

GH¢10,000–GH¢20,000

Close to Accra with growing housing developments

Afienya outskirts

Greater Accra

GH¢12,000–GH¢25,000

Increasing demand due to its proximity to Tema

Nsawam outskirts

Eastern

GH¢10,000–GH¢20,000

Good road links and expanding residential areas

Adeiso outskirts

Eastern

GH¢8,000–GH¢15,000

Less crowded and still affordable in some communities

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Construction company shows path to low-income housing

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a construction firm had shown how anyone earning a GH₵2,000-GH₵2,500 salary could still build their home.

He advised starting with land, working with an architect to design within a budget, and letting a contractor break down costs into manageable stages.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

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