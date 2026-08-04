Land prices around Accra continue to rise, but a few lesser-known towns are still offering opportunities for budget-conscious buyers

Some developing communities remain attractive for first-time buyers looking to secure land before property values increase

Buying affordable land can be rewarding, but experts advise carrying out proper checks before making any payment

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Owning land around Accra may seem out of reach for many people, but there are still a number of developing towns where buyers can find relatively affordable plots.

Looking for land? These 10 towns around Accra still have plots from GH¢8,000. Image credit: Freepik, LandProperty.NG

Source: UGC

While land prices in prime areas such as East Legon, Tema, Spintex and Kasoa continue to rise, some communities on the outskirts of the capital remain within the reach of first-time buyers and investors.

Areas including Ayikuma, Agomeda, Asutsuare, Dawa, Akuse, Aveyime, Afienya outskirts, Dodowa outskirts, Nsawam outskirts and parts of Adeiso have become popular among buyers searching for cheaper alternatives.

Depending on the exact location, documentation and the seller, some plots can still be found from around GH¢8,000 to GH¢10,000, while others are priced slightly higher.

Why these towns are gaining attention

One of the biggest reasons these communities remain affordable is that many are still developing. Although some roads are yet to be fully completed and public services are expanding gradually, these areas continue to attract interest because of ongoing infrastructure projects and their proximity to Greater Accra.

For buyers who are not in a hurry to build immediately, purchasing land in these locations could prove to be a smart long-term investment.

As development spreads and demand increases, property values often rise over time, allowing early buyers to benefit from future appreciation.

What every buyer should check

Affordable land should never be purchased based on price alone. Buyers should confirm that the land has genuine ownership documents and ensure it is free from disputes before making any payment.

Conducting searches at the Lands Commission, requesting a site plan and using a qualified surveyor can help avoid future legal problems.

It is also advisable to inspect the land personally to assess road access, drainage, electricity and nearby developments.

These factors can significantly influence both the value of the property and the cost of building in the future.

Although affordable land around Accra is becoming harder to find, opportunities still exist for buyers who are willing to look beyond the city's busiest neighbourhoods.

With proper research, due diligence and patience, owning land near the capital is still possible without spending hundreds of thousands of cedis.

Estimated land prices in selected towns

Town/area Region Estimated starting price Why buyers consider it Ayikuma Greater Accra GH¢8,000–GH¢12,000 Developing area with access to Dodowa and Accra Agomeda Greater Accra GH¢8,000–GH¢15,000 Lower land prices and growing residential interest Asutsuare Greater Accra GH¢8,000–GH¢12,000 Suitable for long-term investment and farming Dawa Greater Accra GH¢10,000–GH¢18,000 Development is gradually expanding towards the area Aveyime Volta GH¢7,000–GH¢12,000 Affordable plots and access to nearby towns Akuse outskirts Eastern GH¢8,000–GH¢15,000 Quiet environment with relatively cheaper land Dodowa outskirts Greater Accra GH¢10,000–GH¢20,000 Close to Accra with growing housing developments Afienya outskirts Greater Accra GH¢12,000–GH¢25,000 Increasing demand due to its proximity to Tema Nsawam outskirts Eastern GH¢10,000–GH¢20,000 Good road links and expanding residential areas Adeiso outskirts Eastern GH¢8,000–GH¢15,000 Less crowded and still affordable in some communities

Construction company shows path to low-income housing

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a construction firm had shown how anyone earning a GH₵2,000-GH₵2,500 salary could still build their home.

He advised starting with land, working with an architect to design within a budget, and letting a contractor break down costs into manageable stages.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh