Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger sparked online backlash after a video showed her shopping for second-hand items at a US roadside sale

Ghanaians accused the media personality of hypocrisy online, citing her past comments against people who patronised second-hand goods

Afia Schwarzenegger later responded to the backlash, revealing she had ventured into reselling second-hand designer items for profit

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Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted after she was ‘caught’ purchasing second-hand goods in the United States, sparking online backlash.

Afia Schwarzenegger addresses backlash after a viral video showed her buying second-hand designer goods in the United States. Image credit: @afiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, a video of Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger shopping for what many viewers identified as second-hand goods at what appeared to be a roadside thrift sale in the United States went viral.

The footage shows Afia browsing through bags and other items laid out at the outdoor sale.

Her comments were contrasted with past alleged comments she had made against people for patronising second-hand goods, sparking heavy backlash on social media.

Ghanaians blast Afia Schwarzenegger’s thrift shopping

On social media, comments against Afia Schwarzenegger were unforgiving.

@Masel Debright wrote:

"Bend down boutique😅."

@Augustina Osei commented:

"This is called projection. The rich lady shopping at a bend-down boutique. Man is not…”

Afia Schwarzenegger replies to thrift backlash

In a video on social media later on August 4, Afia Schwarzenegger responded to the backlash over her shopping for second-hand goods.

She admitted to buying such items and explained that it was a business she had just gotten into.

According to her, a friend introduced her to the business of purchasing fake designer materials and reselling them for a higher price.

She said she was going to make an absurd profit from her business and brushed aside those criticising her decision.

The Instagram video of Afia Schwarzenegger responding to the backlash over her purchasing second-hand goods is below.

Afia Schwarzenegger slams daughter's troll

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger slammed a social media troll for taking shots at her daughter's appearance.

Afia Schwar's passionate defence of Pena sparked mixed reactions, with some celebrating her growth amidst criticism.

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Source: YEN.com.gh