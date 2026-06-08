Joyful Scenes As Salifu Amoako’s Son Bonds With Celebrities at Daddy’s 60th Birthday Celebration
- Elyon Amoako arrived at the 60th birthday celebration of his father, Salifu Amoako
- The diamond jubilee event took place on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at the Alive Chapel Auditorium
- Several prominent gospel musicians and religious leaders attended the milestone celebration
Elyon Amoako, the son of Bishop Salifu Amoako, surfaced online after attending his father's star-studded 60th birthday celebration.
The young man was spotted among family members and well-wishers who gathered to mark the milestone event.
The diamond jubilee celebration was held on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at the Alive Chapel Auditorium.
The religious venue hosted a massive gathering of church members, family friends, and digital creators who captured the arrival of the family.
Celebrities troop Salifu Amoako’s diamond jubilee celebration
The event drew a large number of high-profile figures from the Ghanaian entertainment industry and religious landscape. The attendees came to honour the popular preacher on his induction into the sexagenarian club.
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Among the renowned personalities who made appearances at the auditorium were popular gospel musicians Tegoe Sisters, Empress Gifty, Broda Sammy, Grace Ashly, Maame Gold, among others.
Colleague clergy also present was the Leader of the Assemblies of God-Holy Hill Chapel, Dr Kwadwo Bempah, among several others.
The Instagram post below shows Salifu Amoako's son helping welcome some of the celebrities who blessed his father's diamond jubilee celebration.
Salifu Amoako displays culinary skills
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Bishop Salifu Amoako left netizens in awe after a video of him displaying his culinary skills resurfaced on social media.
The renowned preacher prepared a sumptuous meal during one of the episodes of the United TV's "U Cook" Show.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh