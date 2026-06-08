Elyon Amoako arrived at the 60th birthday celebration of his father, Salifu Amoako

The diamond jubilee event took place on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at the Alive Chapel Auditorium

Several prominent gospel musicians and religious leaders attended the milestone celebration

Elyon Amoako, the son of Bishop Salifu Amoako, surfaced online after attending his father's star-studded 60th birthday celebration.

The young man was spotted among family members and well-wishers who gathered to mark the milestone event.

Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son makes an appearance at lavish 60th birthday celebration. Image credit: EAGLE EYE MEDIA/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The diamond jubilee celebration was held on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at the Alive Chapel Auditorium.

The religious venue hosted a massive gathering of church members, family friends, and digital creators who captured the arrival of the family.

Celebrities troop Salifu Amoako’s diamond jubilee celebration

The event drew a large number of high-profile figures from the Ghanaian entertainment industry and religious landscape. The attendees came to honour the popular preacher on his induction into the sexagenarian club.

Among the renowned personalities who made appearances at the auditorium were popular gospel musicians Tegoe Sisters, Empress Gifty, Broda Sammy, Grace Ashly, Maame Gold, among others.

Colleague clergy also present was the Leader of the Assemblies of God-Holy Hill Chapel, Dr Kwadwo Bempah, among several others.

The Instagram post below shows Salifu Amoako's son helping welcome some of the celebrities who blessed his father's diamond jubilee celebration.

Salifu Amoako displays culinary skills

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Bishop Salifu Amoako left netizens in awe after a video of him displaying his culinary skills resurfaced on social media.

The renowned preacher prepared a sumptuous meal during one of the episodes of the United TV's "U Cook" Show.

Source: YEN.com.gh