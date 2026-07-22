Farida Mahama, daughter of Ghana's president, shared a striking set of new photos online

The 19-year-old marked her birthday on July 16, 2026, with the images going viral across social media

Followers flooded the comments with admiration, calling her a standout beauty

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Farida Mahama, the daughter of Ghana's president, set social media alight after dropping a series of breathtaking photos dressed in a blonde wig, drawing thousands of reactions from followers captivated by her appearance.

Farida Mahama, Ghana's president's daughter, marks her 19th birthday with viral photos, showcasing her breathtaking look in a hot blonde wig. Image credit: JDM,faribxby_/Instagram

Source: UGC

The images surfaced shortly after Farida celebrated her 19th birthday on July 16, 2026, and quickly became a talking point online.

In the photographs, Farida cuts a striking figure, with the blonde wig drawing particular attention and praise from commenters who appeared genuinely taken aback by the look.

Her growing presence on social media has positioned her as one of the more closely watched young personalities connected to Ghana's first family, and this latest set of pictures only reinforced that visibility.

Fans react to Farida Mahama's new look

The photos drew an outpouring of admiration from followers, many of whom left enthusiastic comments beneath the post.

tinanewsgh said:

"❤️❤️❤️."

jacoblaarge wrote:

"Real enough baby 😍🤩."

miss_beniaks commented:

"Our president's last baby😍."

_ygkeli reacted:

"❤️🔥🔥."

m.forbes21 wrote:

"Screaming beauty, beauty, beauty, beauty, beauty. 😍😍😍😍😍."

The Instagram post below shows the only daughter and last child of the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, showcasing her dazzling new blonde look that has captivated many.

Mahama celebrates Farida's birthday with 19 roses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama marked a special family milestone on Wednesday, July 16, 2026, when he took to Facebook to celebrate his daughter Farida turning 19.

President Mahama shared a photo of a lovely bouquet of 19 red roses alongside the caption:

The post, which racked up over 1,000 comments and 98 shares within hours, struck a warm chord with Ghanaians who flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and plenty of light-hearted observations.

Source: YEN.com.gh