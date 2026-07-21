Authorities in Guyana have recovered 27 bodies after the MV Barima capsized off the coast with 179 people on board

The ferry's captain and at least one crew member were taken into custody after testing positive for substances following the disaster

Officials shared that 32 survivors were not listed on the ferry's manifest, raising serious concerns about passenger safety records

Twenty-seven bodies have been recovered after a ferry capsized off the coast of Guyana, with 83 people still unaccounted for as authorities launched an investigation into possible crew negligence.

Guyana authorities recover 27 bodies as 83 persons remain missing after a tragic ferry accident. Image credit: Reuters

Source: UGC

The MV Barima sent out a distress call on Saturday night, July 19, 2026, after it overturned in open water while transporting passengers from the capital, Georgetown, to Port Kaituma in the northwest of the country.

By Monday, July 21, rescue teams had pulled 69 survivors to safety, but the search for dozens more remained ongoing, according to Al Jazeera.

Guyana's worst marine disaster in decades

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill described the sinking as the most catastrophic maritime incident the country had experienced in decades.

The vessel was originally believed to have been carrying 116 passengers and 17 crew members. Still, authorities discovered that 32 people rescued from the water had never been entered into the ferry's official manifest.

That revelation pushed the potential number of victims considerably higher and exposed longstanding irregularities in how state-run ferry terminals operated.

Edghill said passengers had raised concerns for years that terminal officials had been selling seats for cash without recording the actual number of travellers on board.

He called the practice "a criminal action" and signalled that those responsible would face consequences.

The investigation took a troubling turn when police confirmed that the ferry's captain and at least one other crew member had been arrested after testing positive for substances following the accident.

"We have zero tolerance for members of the crew drinking or smoking while at work. And for us to have positive tests from the captain, this is serious," Edghill said.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips announced a formal inquiry into the events leading up to the capsizing, with the crew's negligence a central focus of the probe.

The Instagram post below provides more details about the Guyana ferry accident.

President of Guyana Irfaan Ali visits survivors

Guyana President Irfaan Ali travelled to the hospital to meet with survivors and the relatives of those still missing, describing the visit as a deeply affecting experience.

"It was a deeply emotional experience. I listened to their stories, shared in their pain and anxiety, and assured them that every practical measure would be taken to provide the support and assistance they need," he said.

The disaster has prompted an outpouring of grief across social media, with many users sharing their condolences.

therumgirlny wrote:

"🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

gumballnecklacedivas shared:

"Can't believe my cousin is gone! Rip Renaldo! 😢😢😢."

vramharrack commented:

"😢😢😢😢😢My condolences to the families and loved ones."

warriorking9 wrote:

"Jah know comfort and strength to everyone affected and my deepest condolences 💐 to all."

melmommy23 added:

"Prayers for my people."

Laura Viktoria Härtig dies following a cycling accident on her honeymoon in Italy, leaving behind a thriving travel influencer legacy and a devastated community. Image credit: Jam Press/@alltimelaura

Source: UGC

German influencer dies after accident on honeymoon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a German travel influencer died nearly three weeks after sustaining life-threatening injuries during a bicycle collision on her honeymoon in northern Italy.

Laura Viktoria Härtig, 30, who had cultivated a following of over 53,000 on Instagram through her travel and outdoor adventure content, passed away on Sunday, July 12.

Her death came 19 days after the crash that cut short what was meant to be one of the most joyful periods of her life.

Source: YEN.com.gh