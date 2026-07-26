Ibrahim Kwande, brother of Nasarawa APC chairman Aliyu Bello, died on Friday, July 24, 2026, following a fatal motor accident

Nasarawa-based journalist Ibrahim Aminu broke the news on Facebook, sharing photos of sympathisers paying condolence visits to the family

Kwande was set to be buried on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 9 am in accordance with Islamic rites

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The family of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Nasarawa State, Dr Aliyu Bello, is in mourning following the death of his brother, Ibrahim Kwande, who died on Friday afternoon, July 24, 2026.

Ibrahim Kwande, brother of Nasarawa APC chairman Aliyu Bello, dies in a motor accident. Burial set for July 25, 2026, as condolences pour in from Nigerians. Image credit: TimesLIVE, Nasarawa Mirror

Source: UGC

Kwande lost his life in a fatal motor accident, according to reports.

Nasarawa-born journalist Ibrahim Aminu confirmed the news through a post on his Facebook page, sharing photographs of the deceased alongside images of sympathisers who had gathered to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

In his announcement, Aminu wrote:

"INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAJI'UN. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ibrahim Kwande, beloved brother of the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Hon. Aliyu Bello, PhD, who departed this life this afternoon. He will be laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites tomorrow, July 25, 2026, at 9 am. May Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive the deceased, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and give the family the strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss. Allah Ya Jikansa da Rahama. Ameen."

The burial was scheduled for 9 am on Saturday, July 25, 2026, in line with Islamic tradition.

The Facebook post confirming the death of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Nasarawa State, Dr Aliyu Bello's brother, Ibrahim Kwande, is below.

Reactions trail APC chairman's brother's death

News of Kwande's passing prompted an outpouring of condolence messages from Nigerians on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

Tabulo Stephen said:

"Accept my heartfelt condolences, sir. May the soul of Ibrahim Bello rest in peace."

El Mubi Isiya wrote:

"Allahuma Aggirfir hum war ham hu baada hu my condolences Sir may Almighty Allah forgive him all his shortcomings Ameeeeeeeeen."

Ummu Ummu commented:

"May God have mercy on him 😭."

Former Senator Omololu Meroyi of Ondo South dies aged 76. Tributes pour in, with Achievers Progressive Group mourning him as 'our leader and father'.Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Former Nigerian Senator Omololu Meroyi dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Nigerian Senator Omololu Meroyi, who served as the legislative representative for Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly from 1999 to 2003, has died at the age of 76.

His younger brother, Meroyi Yomi Charles, according to Legit.ng, informed journalists of the death on Wednesday, July 22, confirming that the elder statesman passed away earlier that morning. No cause of death was made public.

Born on 1 January 1950, Meroyi built an impressive academic foundation, earning a Master of Science degree in Economics from the London School of Economics.

Source: YEN.com.gh