Ghana's two-time Commonwealth Games medalist Abdul Wahid Omar lost unanimously to England's Patris Mughalzai in the men's 65 kg round of 32

The 32-year-old boxer was knocked down by a right hook in the final round and also had a point deducted, ending his campaign on Day One

Para powerlifter Tahiru Haruna also exited on the same day, finishing fifth in the heavyweight category as Ghana's opening day in Glasgow disappointed

Ghana's boxing campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow got off to a difficult start on 24th July after two-time medalist Abdul Wahid Omar was beaten unanimously by England's Patris Mughalzai in the men's 65 kg round of 32 at the SEC Hall.

The 32-year-old, a 2016 Olympian who claimed bronze at the same Glasgow venue 12 years ago, entered the bout with momentum after Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams had presented him with a US$3,000 bonus in recognition of that earlier achievement.

However, the occasion proved too much as Mughalzai, a 24-year-old of Russian origin, controlled all three rounds of the light welterweight contest.

Abdul Wahid Omar Suffers First-Round Exit at 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Source: Twitter

Omar's Night Falls Apart in the Third Round

Omar managed to take one round on a single scorecard across the first two stanzas, but the contest effectively ended as a contest in the third round.

A fierce right hook from Mughalzai sent the Ghanaian to the canvas, and a subsequent point deduction made the result conclusive.

The five judges scored the bout 29-28, 30-26, 30-27, 30-26 and 30-26 in favour of the English boxer, confirming a comfortable unanimous decision victory.

The defeat means Omar's 2026 Commonwealth Games campaign is over at the first hurdle, a sharp contrast to the medal-winning runs he has enjoyed in previous editions of the competition.

Haruna Also Exits on Day One

Ghana's disappointment on the opening day extended beyond the boxing ring. Tahiru Haruna, ranked as Africa's number one para powerlifter and a 2024 Olympian, finished fifth in the para powerlifting heavyweight category, for athletes competing at over 110 kg. Haruna averaged 112.0 points across three lifts, falling short of the podium positions.

According to Graphic Sports, Nigeria's Riluwan Idris topped the standings with 132.8 points to claim gold, while England's Matthew Harding took silver with 131.0 points. Nicodemus Manggoi Moses of Malaysia secured the bronze medal with 120.3 points.

Nine Boxers Remain for Ghana

Despite Omar's early exit, Ghana still has nine boxers remaining in the Commonwealth Games boxing competition. The country's medal prospects in the sport now rest with the remaining members of the Black Bombers and Hitters squad.

Three of those athletes, Amadu Mohammed, Nancy Bamfo and Adelaide Dede Djabatey, are scheduled to compete next in the round of 16 on Sunday as Ghana looks to recover from a deflating start to the Games.

Source: YEN.com.gh