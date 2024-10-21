A video of Ghanaian preacher Bishop Salifu cooking has resurfaced, warming hearts on social media

The renowned preacher was preparing a rice meal during one of the United TV's "U Cook" episodes

The renowned preacher also expressed his views on specific issues, backing his claims with some verses from the Bible

Ghanaian Bishop Salifu Amoako has left netizens in awe after a video of him displaying his culinary skills resurfaced on social media.

The renowned preacher prepared a sumptuous meal during one of the episodes of the United TV's "U Cook" Show.

The video, which appears to have been recorded earlier this year, shows Salifu Amoako confidently handling various ingredients as he cooks. The preacher is seen meticulously preparing a rice dish while frying some meat.

While showing he's a great cook, the renowned preacher addressed specific issues the show's host raised. He spoke extensively about why he gave such prophecies and expressed his views on marriage and divorce.

Salifu Amoako has recently become a subject of public discussion following his son's involvement in an accident.

The 16-year-old boy rammed into a black Acura while driving a white Jaguar, believed to be his mother's. Two people died on the spot, while the other survivors sustained various degrees of injuries. Amidst the controversy, the old video of the pastor cooking has surfaced.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Salifu Amoako's video

The video of the renowned preacher has drawn various reactions from the public. While many netizens liked the video, others criticised Salifu Amoako for his comment about having an extra-marital affair and especially why he

@kwameoppong368 wrote:

"Nice."

@Diamond Stories wrote:

"Non fa."

@Talcumforlife wrote:

"Christianity is very controversial ampa."

Ghanaians reject Salifu Amoako's apology

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Salifu Amoako apologised to the general public and the victims' families following the unfortunate incident.

While kneeling, he begged Ghanaians to forgive him for his son's actions, which led to the death of two persons.

However, netizens were dissatisfied with his apology and called on the police to enforce the country's laws by arresting and sanctioning the preacher and his son.

