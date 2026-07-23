Shalimar Abbiusi, former spokesperson for Cheddar's New Force movement, shared a cryptic post on Instagram on Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Her post came a day after the High Court in Accra granted police assistance to a UK firm to take possession of Cheddar's Osu hotel

The Belgian media personality's message hinted at divine justice and personal growth, sparking widespread attention online

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Shalimar Abbiusi, the Belgian media personality and former spokesperson for businessman and politician Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar's New Force political movement, has reacted after his latest legal setback.

Shalimar Abbiusi reacts after a court orders police assistance to seize her former boss Nana Kwame Bediako's No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel. Photo source: @shallieabbiusi, @osagyefonkb, @no1oxfordstreet

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, Shalimar took to her Instagram Story with a message many are reading as a pointed reaction to her former boss's latest legal troubles.

Her post came just one day after the Commercial Division of the High Court in Accra granted a warrant of police assistance to UK-based company Cola Holdings Limited and its appointed Receiver in Ghana, Nii Amanor Dodoo, to seize Cheddar's No.1 Oxford Street Hotel on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Shalimar Abbiusi cryptically reacts to Cheddar's case

Without naming anyone directly, Abbiusi wrote:

"My God is so awesome!!! Justice always prevails. He always knows how to take me out of situations and remove people from my life because He knows what's coming. ❤️"

"The more I grow in this journey called life, the more I surrender, knowing that everything happens for my good."

The timing of the message, published less than 24 hours after the court order made headlines, led many online observers to connect it to the seizure of her former employer's hotel.

Abbiusi rose to public prominence in Ghana as the face of Cheddar's New Force movement before parting ways with the organisation.

During her association with the businessman's political movement, she was arrested, detained and subsequently deported from Ghana in 2023 during the previous President Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration.

Abbiusi's deportation followed the withdrawal of initial state charges alleging she had obtained a student permit through false declarations.

She left the New Force movement after falling out with its leader and returned to Ghana in 2025 after President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) returned to power after the 2024 elections.

In recent months, Shalimar has called out her former boss Cheddar, making several serious allegations against her.

The Instagram post detailing Shalimar Abbiusi's reaction to Cheddar's legal drama is below:

High Court orders police-assisted Cheddar's hotel seizure

Justice Samuel Faraday Johnson delivered after Cola Holdings Limited and its appointed Receiver told the court that peaceful attempts to take control of the No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel situated next to Dankwa Circle in Osu, Accra, had failed.

The High Court's warrant now compels police to assist in facilitating the handover of the property.

Cola Holdings Limited had approached the court seeking enforcement powers after the appointed Receiver faced resistance in taking physical possession of the Osu property. The court's warrant now compels police to assist in facilitating that handover.

The No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel is one of the more recognisable establishments associated with Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar.

The businessman and Cola Holdings Limited have been embroiled in a legal dispute stemming from a business deal that went wrong.

Shalimar Abbiusi accuses Cheddar of deceiving her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Shalimar Abbiusi's accusations regarding her association with Nana Kwame Bediako's New Force, where she claimed to have been misled about its political intentions under the guise of a youth empowerment initiative.

Her poignant story highlighted the dangers of deception in political movements, as she sought to distance herself from what was portrayed as a charitable cause but which ultimately had ulterior motives.

Source: YEN.com.gh