Faiza Seidu Wuni, wife of former NAFCO CEO Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, has filed a court application to vary her bail conditions to travel to the UK

The application, scheduled to be heard on July 28, comes weeks after her husband filed a similar request to travel abroad on medical grounds

Prosecutors raised concerns about the timing of Mrs Wuni's application, noting it was submitted just days after her husband's own travel request

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The wife of the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Faiza Seidu Wuni, has filed an application before the High Court seeking permission to travel to the UK to facilitate medical treatment for their son.

Wuni, who is standing trial alongside her husband, Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, in an ongoing criminal case, is requesting a variation of her bail conditions to allow her to leave the country.

Faiza Seidu Wuni, wife of former NAFCO CEO Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, wants to travel to the UK. Credit: Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba

Source: Facebook

The matter is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, July 28.

The application has drawn scrutiny from the prosecution, which noted that it was submitted only days after Mr Aludiba filed his own separate request seeking court leave to travel abroad on medical grounds.

Prosecutors expressed suspicion over the sequence of the two applications, raising concerns about the circumstances surrounding Mrs Wuni's motion.

The defence, however, maintains that the request is straightforward, filed solely to enable Mrs Wuni to accompany or arrange medical care for the couple's son in the UK.

The court is expected to hear arguments from both sides before ruling on the application.

Background to the Criminal Case

Aludiba served as Chief Executive Officer of NAFCO, a state agency, and is facing criminal charges alongside his wife in connection with alleged financial improprieties during his tenure at the organisation.

The prosecution alleges that offences related to the management of public funds and procurement processes caused financial loss to the state.

Both accused persons have denied the charges and are currently on bail, with conditions that restrict travel outside Ghana without the court's prior approval.

The July 28 hearing will focus exclusively on Mrs Wuni's travel application and will not touch on the substantive criminal matter, which remains pending before the court.

AG speaks on Aludiba's travel permission

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s Attorney General had withdrawn an application seeking to revoke a travel order issued against Aludiba.

Justice Francis Apanga Achibonga ruled that there was no existing order to be set aside, as the deadline for Aludiba’s return, which was July 12, 2026, had already elapsed.

His legal team had also challenged prosecutors to provide evidence showing that their client withdrew funds from any frozen account.

Source: YEN.com.gh