A Franklin County grand jury indicted Roberta Acheampong, 39, and Godfred Owusu-Sekyere, 46, on 12 felony charges linked to Ohio's Medicaid programme

The wanted Ghanaian couple, formerly based in Powell, Ohio, allegedly billed Medicaid for services that were never provided to patients

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson announced the charges as part of a broader investigation spanning 10 cases involving over $9 million in alleged fraud

A Ghanaian couple who previously lived in Powell, Ohio, are now at the centre of a major Medicaid fraud case after a Franklin County grand jury indicted them on 12 felony charges for allegedly stealing $9.3 million from Ohio's Medicaid programme.

A Ghanaian Couple who reportedly fled to Africa face 12 felony charges for alleged $9.3 million Ohio Medicaid fraud. Photo source: William_Porter/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to a press release from the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General, Roberta Acheampong, 39, and her husband Godfred Owusu-Sekyere, 46, are accused of billing Medicaid for healthcare services that were never actually delivered to patients.

The pair are believed to have since relocated to either Ghana or Kenya, according to reports.

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson made the announcement on Saturday, 18 July 2026, confirming that the couple's case is one of ten Ohio investigations currently under scrutiny as part of a wider probe into Medicaid fraud totalling more than $9 million.

Charges against the former US-based Ghanaian couple

The Franklin County grand jury indicted Acheampong and Owusu-Sekyere on charges that include engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, telecommunications fraud, theft, forgery, Medicaid fraud, money laundering, and identity fraud.

The couple, formerly of Powell, were under investigation by the state’s Medicaid fraud control unit after being suspected of billing that was tied to One Community Mental Health, a behavioural health clinic that the couple owned and operated in Franklin County.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said that the couple allegedly exploited refugees seeking resettlement services by billing Medicaid multiple times a week for entire households, without their knowledge, for unnecessary health and therapeutic behavioural services that were never provided.

Acheampong and Owusu-Sekyere are also accused of forging documents and stealing the identities of translation and transportation staff members to submit Medicaid claims under their names.

Investigation into the Ghanaian couple's bank records indicated that they allegedly funnelled the stolen funds through multiple accounts and financed their lavish lifestyle, which included the acquisition of real estate and a Porsche.

The X post detailing the Ghanaian couple's case is below:

Couple believed to have fled the US

Authorities believe the former US-based Ghanaian couple departed the United States and are now residing somewhere on the African continent, with Ghana and Kenya cited as possible locations.

Their reported departure adds a significant layer of complexity to the prosecution, raising questions about extradition and the recovery of the allegedly stolen funds.

The case forms part of a coordinated effort by the Ohio Attorney General's office to crack down on Medicaid fraud, with ten separate cases currently under active investigation across the state.

Ghanaian pastor on FBI's Most Wanted list

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ayitey Ayayee-Amim, a Ghanaian pastor who has been on the FBI's Most Wanted list since 2016 after fleeing a jury trial in the United States for healthcare fraud.

Accused of submitting false Medicare claims and recruiting patients into a fraudulent scheme, a federal arrest warrant has been in effect for nearly a decade, with investigators speculating that the preacher may be hiding in multiple countries, including Ghana and England.

Source: YEN.com.gh