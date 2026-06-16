A High Court has awarded a law student an amount of approximately GHS 312,046 after ruling that her university had acted unfairly

The court held that concerns over the transferred credits should have been addressed during the admission process, not years later

In addition to the compensation, the court ordered the university to cover the costs of the legal proceedings

A High Court in Uganda has awarded a law student approximately KSh3.6 million (approximately in GHS 312,046) compensation after ruling that her university acted unfairly by reversing its decision to recognise academic credits transferred from a foreign institution, delaying her graduation.

The court found in favour of Samantha Mwesigye, who transferred to Uganda Christian University (UCU) after studying law at King's College London.

A court rules in favour of a law student after her university reverses an earlier decision that delays her graduation. Photo credit: Tgela Ridley/Getty Images/ Daily Monitor/Facebook

Source: UGC

Upon admission, the university assessed and approved her transferred credits, allowing her to continue with the programme.

However, as Mwesigye prepared to graduate, the university informed her that some of the previously approved credits would no longer be recognised.

The decision required her to retake several courses and secure additional academic clearance before completing her degree.

She challenged the move in court, arguing that the university had accepted her academic record from the beginning and only changed its position after she had spent years pursuing her studies.

Justice Bernard Namanya ruled that the university's actions violated Mwesigye's legitimate expectation that she would graduate under the conditions communicated at the time of admission.

The judge noted that any concerns about the transferred credits should have been addressed before her admission rather than at the end of her studies.

The court awarded Mwesigye approximately KSh3.6 million in damages and ordered the university to pay the costs of the legal proceedings.

Source: YEN.com.gh