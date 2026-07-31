Prophet Roja released a viral video prophecy claiming a female politician in Ghana will soon end up in prison

The renowned man of God withheld the identity of the woman, saying only that he saw her facing imprisonment

The prophecy emerged shortly after NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi received a 20-year jail sentence

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A Ghanaian preacher known as Prophet Roja has ignited a wave of debate online after releasing a prophecy warning that a female politician in Ghana will face imprisonment.

Prophet Roja prophesies that a female politician will go to prison after Chairman Wontumi's 20-year sentence. Image credit: DeLighter Roja

Source: Facebook

In a video that spread rapidly across social media, the prophet stated he had received a spiritual vision about a prominent woman in Ghanaian politics.

He declared that he saw the unnamed individual ending up in prison. The video has attracted thousands of comments from both believers and sceptics.

Prophet Roja's prophecy sparks online speculation

The identity of the woman at the centre of the prophecy remains unknown. Prophet Roja did not refer to any specific individual during his declaration, a decision that has prompted widespread guessing among social media users.

The prophecy has drawn significant attention in part because of its timing.

It emerged in the immediate aftermath of the sentencing of New Patriotic Party Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, who received a 20-year jail term.

That development had already dominated political conversation across the country when the prophet's video surfaced, adding further fuel to public discourse.

Chairman Wontumi's sentencing has been one of the most discussed political events in Ghana in recent weeks, and the emergence of a fresh prophecy involving imprisonment has caused many observers to draw connections between the two stories, despite the prophet making no explicit link himself.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja delivering the prophecy is below.

Prophet Roja drops prophecy for Okatakyie Afrifa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja dropped a prophecy about broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa amidst his ongoing legal challenges.

The alarming prediction points to even greater dangers ahead for Afrifa, with the prophet urging fervent prayers to avert what he describes as an impending threat to the broadcaster's safety.

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Source: YEN.com.gh