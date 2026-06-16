Sweden passed a retroactive law to revoke immigration permits based on bad behaviour

The legislation targeted actions like undeclared work and links to extremist groups

Human rights groups criticised the new policy for undermining the rule of law

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The parliament of Sweden passed a law on Monday allowing national authorities to revoke the residency permits of immigrants based on bad behaviour.

The country Sweden enacts a retroactive law allowing immigration permits to be revoked for bad behaviour. Image credit: iStock/AnnaStills, Reuters

Source: UGC

Fresh policy measures now apply to immigrants from Ghana, Nigeria, and other countries who fall short of behavioural standards.

The right-wing government and the nationalist Sweden Democrats introduced the rules ahead of the parliamentary election in September.

Residence permits already granted to foreign nationals also fall under the scope of the new law.

Under the new legal framework, residency permits can be withdrawn for non-criminal actions. The government explicitly named unpaid debts, undeclared work, tax evasion, and links to extremist organisations as grounds for deportation.

Existing residence permits will be reviewed by the Migration Agency, with individuals given the opportunity to challenge decisions in a migration court.

Read more details about Sweden's 'Good Behaviour' law in the Instagram post below.

Promise to reduce immigration and crime rate

The current administration won the 2022 election on a strict promise to reduce immigration and crack down on crime.

Officials maintained that individuals who misbehave or commit crimes are not welcome to remain in the country.

“Anyone who doesn’t make the effort to do the right thing shouldn’t be able to count on staying,” Minister of Migration Johan Forssell said when he proposed the bill.

The Facebook post below has more on the "Good Behaviour" law in Sweden.

Law student confronts University

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a High Court in Uganda awarded a law student approximately KSh3.6 million (about GHS 312,046) in compensation after ruling that her university acted unfairly by reversing its decision to recognise academic credits transferred from a foreign institution, thereby delaying her graduation.

The court found in favour of Samantha Mwesigye, who transferred to Uganda Christian University (UCU) after studying law at King's College London.

Source: YEN.com.gh