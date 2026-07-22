Lebanon's General Security directorate has published official entry requirements governing foreign nationals at Beirut Rafik Hariri International Airport and all other border points

Citizens from over 70 countries, including the UK, US, Canada and all GCC nations, qualify for free visa-on-arrival access for up to one month

Ghanaian passport holders face a conditional visa-on-arrival process under a separate article of Lebanon's travel guidelines

Lebanon has released comprehensive visa guidelines detailing how foreign nationals from across the world can enter the country, with significant differences in treatment depending on a traveller's country of origin.

The policy, rooted in the Second Article of Lebanon's official travel regulations, establishes a two-tier framework.

Lebanon's General Security directorate outlines entry requirements for foreigners at Beirut airport, offering visa-on-arrival access for citizens from over 70 nations. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Citizens of highly-rated nations are granted seamless access, while passport holders from developing countries face additional conditions before entry is approved.

Countries eligible for visa-free entry into Lebanon

Under the Second Article, Section One of the Lebanese travel framework, passport holders from more than 70 nations are entitled to a free one-month visa on arrival.

This applies at Beirut Rafik Hariri International Airport and at all other official Lebanese border crossings. The visa is extendable for up to three months at no additional cost.

Approved countries span several regions. European nations on the list include the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Greece, Croatia, Ukraine and Russia. From the Americas, citizens of the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela and Uruguay are all eligible.

In the Asia-Pacific region, passport holders from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and Georgia also qualify. Citizens of all six Gulf Cooperation Council member states, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman, are similarly granted free entry. Jordan is also included.

What Ghanaian passport holders must know

Ghanaian passport holders are eligible for a one-month visa on arrival, but they fall under a different provision of Lebanon's immigration rules.

Under the Eighth Article of the guidelines, citizens from countries such as Nigeria and Ghana are subject to a conditional visa-on-arrival arrangement, which includes meeting strict financial requirements to demonstrate sufficient funds for the duration of their stay.

Lebanon's General Security has also issued a clear warning to all tourists, regardless of nationality: a tourist visa does not authorise the holder to seek or take up paid employment.

Any individual found working on a tourist visa faces potential detention, financial penalties and deportation under Lebanese immigration law.

Lebanese authorities have not specified a single list of documents required across all nationalities, but travellers are advised to consult their nearest Lebanese embassy or the General Security directorate ahead of travel to confirm the specific conditions applicable to their passport.

Pakistan lists eligible visa-free countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pakistan had released an updated list of countries whose citizens enjoy visa-free travel arrangements with the South Asian nation.

Citizens of the Maldives can enter and stay in Pakistan for up to three months without a visa, while Nepali nationals are allowed visa-free entry for a period of one month.

Source: YEN.com.gh