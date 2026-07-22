Popular Kumasi content creator Fresh Tubor went public about the trending video involving Kessben FM presenter DJ KA

Fresh Tubor claimed the footage was recorded four years ago and had only recently surfaced online

He further alleged that a former manager of DJ KA at his previous radio station was responsible for leaking the video

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A Kumasi-based content creator and close associate of Kessben FM presenter DJ KA, Fresh Tubor, has broken his silence on the radio personality's circulated video, offering a timeline and pointing fingers at a specific individual for the leak.

Fresh Tubor details the origin of Kessben FM presenter DJ KA's trending video and alleges a former manager as its source. Photo source: DJ KA, Fresh Tubor

Source: Facebook

DJ KA has become the subject of controversy after the footage of the alleged private moment involving the Kessben FM personality began circulating across various platforms.

In a TikTok live session shared on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, by popular Ghanaian TikTok blogger Baby-Ann, Fresh Tubor addressed the controversy head-on, insisting that the footage was not a recent recording.

He claimed that from his recent conversation with DJ KA, he was informed that the video – widely referred to online as DJ KA's "azigi" – was captured approximately four years ago when he was employed at Silver FM in Kumasi.

Tubor claimed that the trending footage had been held privately before it began making the rounds on social media.

He said:

"He (DJ KA) told me that it was an old video. At that time, he was at Silver FM. If you have seen the video, look at his stomach and compare it to now. At the time, he didn't have a pot belly like now."

Fresh Tubor alleges former manager behind video

Fresh Tubor went further than simply clarifying the timeline and origin of the trending video.

He alleged that DJ KA informed him that a former manager at his old workplace was responsible for releasing the footage and had been using it to blackmail him in recent years.

Tubor did not name the individual directly in the clip but made clear that the leak was deliberate rather than accidental.

The content creator also confirmed that DJ KA was the actual person seen in the trending video and that he affirmed that the alleged former manager had screen-recorded the footage from Snapchat.

His comments add a new dimension to a story that had already attracted considerable attention online.

Fresh Tubor's public defence of his friend suggests that those close to DJ KA are eager to frame the situation as a targeted act rather than a spontaneous scandal.

The X video of Fresh Tubor speaking about DJ KA's trending video is below:

Old DJ KA, Ama Parone video resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed the resurfacing of an old clip featuring DJ KA and Ama Parone, coinciding with an alleged video leak involving the Kessben FM presenter that ignited widespread speculation online.

As the Kumasi-based radio personality found himself at the centre of a social media storm, many looked back at his energetic breakdown of Daddy Lumba’s classic song, raising questions about the impact of this renewed attention on his career.

Source: YEN.com.gh