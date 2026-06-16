The UK's National Health Service (NHS) has released its updated salary structure for doctors, effective April 1, 2026

Information made available on the health service's website shows the annual salary of its personnel by position

Consultants can further their earnings through management roles, teaching and mentorships, and private practice

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The United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) has published its updated salary structure for doctors and medical practitioners, with annual basic pay for consultants now reaching as much as £150,569 (about GH¢2.38 million).

According to the NHS, the revised salaries took effect on April 1, 2026, and vary depending on a doctor's level of training, speciality, and years of service.

The UK's National Health Service has released its updated salary structure for doctors, with consultant pay reaching over £150,000 yearly. Photo credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/NurPhoto/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Doctors undergoing foundation training, which follows the completion of a medical degree, earn an annual basic salary ranging from £40,190 (about GH¢634,000) to £45,994 (about GH¢725,000).

Foundation training comprises two years of supervised clinical rotations before doctors progress to specialist training.

Doctors in specialist training receive between £54,499 (about GH¢859,000) and £76,582 (about GH¢1.21 million) annually.

Specialist doctors earn £63,696 (about GH¢1.00 million) to £102,689 (about GH¢1.62 million), while specialist grade doctors receive £104,401 (about GH¢1.65 million) to £115,341 (about GH¢1.82 million) per year.

Watch a YouTube video addressing the salaries of doctors in the UK below:

Consultants earn between £113,565 (approximately GH¢1.79 million) and £150,569 (approximately GH¢2.38 million) annually, with opportunities to increase their earnings through management roles, educational responsibilities, and private practice.

General practitioners employed by independent contractor practices or primary care organisations receive annual salaries ranging from £78,699 (about GH¢1.24 million) to £118,759 (about GH¢1.87 million), according to the NHS.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh