The salaries of teachers, chaplains, and legal officers in the United Kingdom Army have been published

The UK Army outlined the annual salaries of these positions during training and after completion of basic trade training

It also opened up on the eligibility criteria by detailing the age requirements for applying to any of these roles

The UK Army has published information on the salary structure for chaplains, teachers, and legal officers.

Military officers who take up these roles are paid during training, with some earning higher salaries after completing it.

The UK military publishes the salaries of teachers, chaplains and education teaching staff in the military. Photo credit: JOHNGOMEZPIX, Mark Kerton/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

YEN.com.gh provides a breakdown of the annual salaries of these officers based on the UK Army report.

UK Army Legal Officers’ salary

At the top of the list are UK Army Legal Services (ALS) officers. These are barristers and solicitors qualified to practise in England & Wales, Scotland, or Northern Ireland.

According to the official UK Army website, the starting annual salary for a legal officer is £26,334, equivalent to GH₵368,676 in Ghanaian currency.

After completing basic trade training, a legal officer’s salary increases to a minimum of £52,815 (approximately GH₵739,410) per year.

The website also states that applicants must be between 21 and 32 years old to be eligible for the role.

UK Army Chaplains’ salary

Another role is chaplaincy in the UK Army. The Royal Army Chaplains’ Department accepts both religious and non-religious personnel to serve as military chaplains.

Information on the website of the UK Army describes chaplains as professionally qualified officers who provide pastoral care, spiritual support, and moral guidance to the entire force and their families, regardless of faith or belief.

The starting annual salary during training is £60,236, approximately GH₵843,304.

After completing basic trade training, the salary remains the same. Applicants must be between 26 and 54 years old.

The UK military publishes the salaries of its commissioned officers by rank. Photo credit: Ian Forsyth, monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UK Army teacher salary

Another role is teachers in the UK Army, generally referred to as officers of the Educational and Training Service (ETS).

They perform three main roles: delivering military education, designing military training, and developing cultural and linguistic capabilities within the Army.

According to the UK Army website, the minimum salary for an ETS officer during training is £34,676 (approximately GH₵485,464).

This increases to a minimum of £41,456 (approximately GH₵580,384) after completing basic trade training.

Eligibility requirements state that applicants must be between 21 and 29 years old.

The UK Army website has also released the salary structure for commissioned officers and enlisted officers.

US publishes 2026 salaries of commissioned officers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has released the 2026 basic pay for commissioned officers in the Army.

The Defence Manpower Data Centre (DMDC), an agency under the US Department of Defence (DoD), shared data on its website outlining what commissioned officers can expect to earn.

The ranks of commissioned officers in the US Army include Second Lieutenant, First Lieutenant, Captain, Major, Lieutenant Colonel, Colonel, Brigadier General, Major General, Lieutenant General, General, and General of the Army.

Source: YEN.com.gh