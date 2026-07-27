Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada launched a new Express Entry category targeting skilled foreign military personnel in July 2026

The inaugural draw under the Skilled Military Recruits category issued only 4 Invitations to Apply, the lowest number ever recorded in a single Express Entry round

Qualified Ghanaian military personnel with a CRS score of at least 368 could be eligible to apply for Canadian permanent residency through the new pathway

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Canada has opened a new immigration route for skilled foreign military personnel, offering qualified candidates, including Ghanaians, a direct pathway to permanent residency through the country's Express Entry system.

Canada, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, opens a new immigration pathway for skilled military personnel seeking permanent residency. Photo source: Dave Chan/AFP, Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) conducted the first-ever selection draw under its newly created Skilled Military Recruits category on 23 July 2026.

The draw issued just four Invitations to Apply (ITAs), making it the smallest single-round selection in Express Entry history and underlining the highly specialised nature of the category.

Canada's Skilled Military Recruits Category explained

The Skilled Military Recruits category was introduced by IRCC in February 2026 as part of a broader effort to attract foreign nationals with specific defence and security expertise.

To qualify for the July draw, candidates needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 368 and must have submitted their Express Entry profile before 8:11 pm UTC on 2 June 2026.

The CRS is a points-based system that ranks candidates according to factors such as age, education, language proficiency, and work experience.

A score of 368 places applicants within a competitive but achievable range for many skilled professionals.

Who can apply under the pathway category?

Eligibility for the Skilled Military Personnel pathway category is considerably stricter than most Canadian Express Entry draws.

Applicants must satisfy several mandatory requirements before CRS scores are even considered.

Interested candidates are required to have:

At least 10 years of continuous service in a recognised foreign military

Experience matching one of the eligible military occupations

A valid full-time job offer from the Canadian Forces Recruiting Group

A job offer valid for at least three years

A minimum two-year post-secondary credential

An Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) if education was completed outside Canada

Eligibility under all other Express Entry requirements

Because these requirements are highly specific, relatively few candidates qualify.

What this new pathway means for Ghanaians

For Ghanaian military personnel with relevant skills and experience, the new pathway represents a significant opportunity.

Ghana's armed forces produce highly trained individuals in areas such as logistics, engineering, peacekeeping, and communications, many of whom have served in international missions under the United Nations.

BusinessDay reported the news on Saturday, 25 July 2026, and highlighted the broader significance of the category for West African professionals eyeing immigration to Canada.

While the initial draw admitted only four candidates, the category is expected to grow in scale as IRCC refines its criteria and responds to Canadian Armed Forces recruitment needs.

Interested applicants must first create an Express Entry profile and ensure their credentials align with the requirements set out under the Skilled Military Recruits stream.

Prospective Ghanaian applicants are advised to consult the official IRCC website for updates on future draw dates, score thresholds, and eligibility documentation.

The Instagram post detailing the new immigration pathway for skilled military personnel is below:

Canada cautions foreign visa applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Canada's immigration authority's recent warning to visa applicants to avoid unauthorised third-party services.

The advisory comes amidst tightening immigration rules, emphasising the critical need for applicants to rely solely on official channels to navigate the intricate process safely.

Source: YEN.com.gh