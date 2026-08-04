The US Department of State has advertised a permanent Program Manager role with a salary of up to $163,514 per year

The position is based in Charleston, South Carolina, and requires a Top Secret security clearance with up to 50% travel

Only current State Department employees and eligible career transition applicants can apply before the August 7, 2026 deadline

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The U.S. Department of State has opened applications for a permanent Program Manager position within its Bureau of the Comptroller and Global Financial Services (CGFS), Office of Customer Engagement, with a salary range of $125,776 to $163,514 per year.

The vacancy, advertised on August 3, 2026, is a single full-time position at the GS-14 pay grade, based in Charleston, South Carolina. Applications close on August 7, 2026.

The US Department of State seeks a Program Manager in Charleston, SC, offering up to $163,514/year. Requires Top Secret clearance and up to 50% travel. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Role and responsibilities

The successful candidate will lead enterprise-wide training and workforce development initiatives across the Department's financial management workforce. Duties include designing and delivering innovative learning programmes, managing professional development efforts, and supporting broader organisational excellence goals within the CGFS.

The role requires up to 50% travel, covering both domestic and international destinations, and demands a Top Secret security clearance. While telework is available subject to office policy, the position is not designated as fully remote.

Who is eligible to apply

This vacancy is not open to the general public. Applications are restricted to current U.S. Department of State employees and individuals eligible under the Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP).

The announcement was shared by the U.S. Department of State – Career page on Facebook, which also highlighted broader recruitment efforts for Facility Managers across more than 270 diplomatic locations worldwide through the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations.

That wider campaign targets professionals in building technology integration, sustainability, and facilities engineering.

Interested and eligible applicants can review the full job announcement and submit their application here before the August 7 deadline.

Below is the Facebook post by the US State Department Careers page.

US Embassy in Ghana announces job vacancies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Ghana had opened applications for two roles.

The US Embassy announced the vacancies on its official Instagram page on Monday, August 3, 2026, advertising positions for a Press and Media Specialist and a Press and Media Coordinator.

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Source: YEN.com.gh