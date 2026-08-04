A fire broke out at a takeaway and rubber warehouse in the Tema Industrial Area shortly after midnight, prompting an emergency response

Four fire tenders from stations across Tema were deployed to the scene as the blaze threatened the industrial facility

At least one firefighter sustained injuries after a section of wall collapsed during firefighting operations

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A warehouse fire broke out in the Tema Industrial Area in the early hours of Wednesday, injuring at least one firefighter and causing significant damage to a facility housing a takeaway business and a rubber warehouse and factory.

The Ghana National Fire Service received the alarm at approximately 12:40 am, triggering a multi-station response.

A takeaway and rubber warehouse in the Tema Industrial Area after being gutted by a fire. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

Four fire tenders were dispatched from the Tema Industrial, Devtraco, Motorway and Freezones fire stations to tackle the blaze.

During the firefighting operations earlier on August 4, a portion of the building's wall gave way and fell on one of the responding firefighters.

The officer sustained injuries as a result and was transported to the Tema General Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. The full extent of his injuries had not been confirmed at the time of publishing.

The fire was eventually brought under control and fully extinguished.

However, fire personnel remained on site conducting salvage and overhaul operations to prevent any risk of reignition and to assess the structural condition of the affected premises.

The deployment of four tenders from multiple stations across the Tema corridor underscores the scale of the fire and the challenge crews faced in containing it in an industrial setting.

Rubber materials are known to intensify fires due to their flammability, complicating suppression efforts.

Recent fire incidents in commercial areas

The Ghana National Fire Service has also been dealing with market fires and fires in commercial areas.

On January 26, 2026, YEN.com.gh reported that a fire swept through the Anloga Market near Afful Nkwanta, destroying several shops and their contents.

On August 25, a fire at the Suame Post Office market destroyed hundreds of shops and items worth millions of cedis.

A devastating fire broke out behind the VVIP Station at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra on January 20, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh