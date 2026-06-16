Ghanaian Singer Efya Nokturnal Reportedly Welcomes First Child
- Ghanaian songstress Efya Nokturnal has reportedly welcomed her first child, sparking massive jubilation
- Media outlets claimed an insider confirmed the birth occurred last month
- The musician and her management team have so far not officially confirmed the rumours
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Reports circulating online claim that Ghanaian singer and songstress, Efya, has quietly welcomed her first child.
The news emerged on June 15, 2026, suggesting that the award-winning musician has entered a new chapter of her life as a mother.
According to initial details published by Gossips24TV on June 15, 2026, an insider close to the musician shared that the child was born last month.
The source indicated that the singer intentionally decided to keep her pregnancy and delivery out of the public eye.
At the time of filing this report, neither Efya nor her official management team has released a statement to confirm or deny the development.
The artist has traditionally maintained a level of privacy regarding her personal affairs, leaving fans to speculate on the validity of the insider claims.
Read more about the rumours surrounding Efya Nokturnal's child birth in the Instagram post below.
Fans celebrate Efya's baby rumours
Despite the lack of an official confirmation, the report has rapidly gained traction across West African entertainment spaces. Fans from Ghana, Nigeria, and other regions have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the vocal powerhouse.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:
agyeibeaodame said:
"Congratulations❤️"
Adwoaagyeiwaa99 stated:
"Congratulations 🎊"
akosua_armah added:
"We thank God 🙌🙌"
Videos drop as Efya marries Nigerian singer
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian songstress, Efya Nokturnal, known privately as Jane Fara Fauzzier Awindor, has reportedly married.
Efya reportedly tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony on Saturday, February 14, 2026, which also happened to be Valentine's Day.
Reports indicated that the singer's wedding was a strictly private event.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh