Ghanaian songstress Efya Nokturnal has reportedly welcomed her first child, sparking massive jubilation

Media outlets claimed an insider confirmed the birth occurred last month

The musician and her management team have so far not officially confirmed the rumours

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Reports circulating online claim that Ghanaian singer and songstress, Efya, has quietly welcomed her first child.

The news emerged on June 15, 2026, suggesting that the award-winning musician has entered a new chapter of her life as a mother.

Ghanaian songstress Efya Nokturnal reportedly welcomes her first child, sparking massive joy among fans, especially in Ghana and Nigeria. Image credit: efya_nokturnal/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to initial details published by Gossips24TV on June 15, 2026, an insider close to the musician shared that the child was born last month.

The source indicated that the singer intentionally decided to keep her pregnancy and delivery out of the public eye.

At the time of filing this report, neither Efya nor her official management team has released a statement to confirm or deny the development.

The artist has traditionally maintained a level of privacy regarding her personal affairs, leaving fans to speculate on the validity of the insider claims.

Read more about the rumours surrounding Efya Nokturnal's child birth in the Instagram post below.

Fans celebrate Efya's baby rumours

Despite the lack of an official confirmation, the report has rapidly gained traction across West African entertainment spaces. Fans from Ghana, Nigeria, and other regions have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the vocal powerhouse.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

agyeibeaodame said:

"Congratulations❤️"

Adwoaagyeiwaa99 stated:

"Congratulations 🎊"

akosua_armah added:

"We thank God 🙌🙌"

Songstress Efya Nokturnal reportedly marries Tomi Thomas in a private wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day. Photo source: @gossips24tv

Source: Instagram

Videos drop as Efya marries Nigerian singer

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian songstress, Efya Nokturnal, known privately as Jane Fara Fauzzier Awindor, has reportedly married.

Efya reportedly tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony on Saturday, February 14, 2026, which also happened to be Valentine's Day.

Reports indicated that the singer's wedding was a strictly private event.

Source: YEN.com.gh