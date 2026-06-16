Ghana Gold Board Partners with Armed Forces to Launch Land Reclamation Project
- GoldBod has partnered with two state institutions to launch a national land reclamation project
- The initiative will commence with the restoration of 50 hectares within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve
- Sammy Gyamfi reaffirmed the his commitment to environmental restoration at the signing ceremony
The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has officially partnered with the Ghana Armed Forces and the Forestry Commission to introduce a national land reclamation project.
The joint environmental initiative is aimed at restoring degraded areas across the country.
GoldBod reaffirms commitment to restoring lands
The project is kicking off its field operations with the targeted restoration of 50 hectares of land situated within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.
Reports shared indicated that the collaboration brings together state security, environmental management, and resource regulation to address deforestation and soil degradation.
During the official signing ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, Esq., reaffirmed the body's dedication to fixing degraded forest ecosystems. The environmental reclamation project aligns directly with the organisation's corporate social responsibility targets.
The Instagram post below contains the full statement from GoldBod on the partnership to reclaim lands.
GoldBod Jewellery MD denies private jet Claims
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Managing Director for the GoldBod Jewellery, Gertrude Emefa Donkor strongly denied allegations that she travelled on a private jet in attending the funeral of the father-in-law of Sammy Gyamfi.
In a detailed response, she dismissed what she described as a “false rumour” circulating on social media, stating that she used commercial flights throughout her journey.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh