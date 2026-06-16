GoldBod has partnered with two state institutions to launch a national land reclamation project

The initiative will commence with the restoration of 50 hectares within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve

Sammy Gyamfi reaffirmed the his commitment to environmental restoration at the signing ceremony

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has officially partnered with the Ghana Armed Forces and the Forestry Commission to introduce a national land reclamation project.

GoldBod partners with the Ghana Armed Forces and Forestry Commission to launch a national land reclamation project. Image credit: GoldBod/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The joint environmental initiative is aimed at restoring degraded areas across the country.

GoldBod reaffirms commitment to restoring lands

The project is kicking off its field operations with the targeted restoration of 50 hectares of land situated within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

Reports shared indicated that the collaboration brings together state security, environmental management, and resource regulation to address deforestation and soil degradation.

During the official signing ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, Esq., reaffirmed the body's dedication to fixing degraded forest ecosystems. The environmental reclamation project aligns directly with the organisation's corporate social responsibility targets.

The Instagram post below contains the full statement from GoldBod on the partnership to reclaim lands.

GoldBod Jewellery MD denies private jet Claims

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Managing Director for the GoldBod Jewellery, Gertrude Emefa Donkor strongly denied allegations that she travelled on a private jet in attending the funeral of the father-in-law of Sammy Gyamfi.

In a detailed response, she dismissed what she described as a “false rumour” circulating on social media, stating that she used commercial flights throughout her journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh