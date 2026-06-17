Finland is actively recruiting skilled professionals from Africa to help address labour shortages in key sectors, according to labour market data

Employers often provide additional benefits, including relocation assistance, transport and meal subsidies, and private occupational healthcare coverage

The initiative is part of Finland’s broader effort to attract global talent and strengthen its workforce amid ongoing skill shortages

Finland is actively recruiting skilled professionals from Ghana, South Africa and other countries, as part of efforts to address growing labour shortages in key sectors, according to BusinessTech.

Data from recruitment platforms and labour market analysts indicate that the Finnish government is targeting international talent to fill gaps in engineering, healthcare, and technology.

Finland is expanding efforts to recruit skilled professionals from Africa to address key labour shortages. Photo credit: Ijubaphoto/Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

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The country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment has listed more than 50 occupations currently in high demand.

To speed up the hiring process for qualified specialists, Finland has introduced a fast-track residence permit system that processes applications within approximately 14 days.

The initiative is aimed at making it easier for foreign professionals to relocate and begin work quickly.

Reports indicate that the minimum monthly salary for these roles is around €3,937, with higher pay available in the technology sector depending on experience and job type.

English is widely used as the main working language in many multinational companies and startups in cities such as Helsinki and Tampere, reducing the need for Finnish language proficiency in some workplaces.

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In addition, many employers offer relocation support packages, meal and transport subsidies, and private occupational healthcare as part of benefits for international employees.

The initiative reflects Finland’s broader strategy to attract global talent to support its labour market needs and sustain economic growth.

Source: YEN.com.gh