A young graduate's job application has sparked conversations online after a Lagos clinic reportedly declined to hire her, stating that she was overqualified for the position

The viral post has reignited discussions about graduate unemployment and the mismatch between academic achievement and employment opportunities

Many social media users also expressed sympathy for the applicant, encouraging her to remain hopeful and continue applying for roles that match both her qualifications

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A young graduate's unsuccessful job application has sparked discussion on social media after a Lagos clinic reportedly declined to hire her on the grounds that she was overqualified for the position.

The incident came to light after an X user, @_raesparkles, shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message she said was sent to her friend, Linda Omotayo Aisida, following her application to the clinic.

A first class graduate's job rejection has sparked debate after a Lagos clinic reportedly described her as overqualified for the role. Photo credit: Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to the post, Aisida, a first-class graduate of Physiology from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), had applied for the role as she sought employment in Lagos.

In the message shared online, the clinic thanked the applicant for her interest but explained that it had decided not to proceed with her application.

The employer reportedly stated that her academic qualifications suggested she was overqualified for the role and that accepting the position could amount to lowering her professional standards.

The rejection has generated mixed reactions on social media, with many users debating whether employers should decline candidates because they appear overqualified.

Read the X post here:

Others sympathised with the graduate, pointing to the challenges many young Nigerians face in securing employment despite strong academic credentials.

The discussion has also renewed conversations about graduate unemployment and the realities of Nigeria's competitive job market.

Source: YEN.com.gh