Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Ghana vs Panama: Adorable Moment As Caleb Yirenkyi’s Mother Rejoices After Son’s Late Winner
People

Ghana vs Panama: Adorable Moment As Caleb Yirenkyi’s Mother Rejoices After Son’s Late Winner

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
3 min read
  • Caleb Yirenkyi’s mother is trending following her son’s gallant display in the Black Stars’ World Cup opener
  • The middle-aged woman celebrated with other relatives in Bechem after the young player scored the winning goal
  • Ghana now lies second in Group L and will face England in their second group game at the World Cup

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Caleb Yirenkyi has become a fan favourite among Ghanaian football lovers following his heroic display in the Black Stars’ game against Panama on Wednesday, June 17.

The FC Nordsjælland midfielder netted a late winner for the senior national team in the 90+5 minute following a counterattack.

Caleb Yirenkyi, Ghana football, Ghanaian midfielder, Ghana national football team, Black Stars, FIFA World Cup 2026, Bechem, banner, Ghana vs Panama, father, son, celebration, Ghanaian carpenter, football fans
The mother of Caleb Yirenkyi celebrates his son for scoring the winning goal for Ghana's Black Stars against Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images, @asare200
Source: UGC

Caleb Yirenkyi’s mother celebrates goal

A heartwarming video shared on TikTok by @asare200 showed the reaction of a middle-aged woman believed to be the mother of Caleb Yirenkyi as the 20-year-old scored the goal.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The woman, who is reported to be in Bechem and has a striking resemblance to Caleb Yirenkyi, was all smiles when the late winner was scored.

Read also

Veep Prof Opoku-Agyemang's dance moves to Black Stars' late winning goal spark reactions

Other relatives were left in a joyous mood over the display of the talented young midfielder.

Ghana’s Black Stars are now second in Group L and will travel to the Boston Stadium in the US to face England at 8:00 PM on June 23.

The final group game against Croatia will also be played in the US at the Philadelphia Stadium on June 27 at 9:00 PM.

Caleb Yirenkyi, Ghana football, Ghanaian midfielder, Ghana national football team, Black Stars, FIFA World Cup 2026, Bechem, banner, Ghana vs Panama, father, son, celebration, Ghanaian carpenter, football fans
20-year-old Caleb Yirenkyi celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Ghana’s Black Stars against Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Watch the TikTok video of Caleb Yirenkyi’s mother’s reaction after Black Stars' goal

Caleb Yirenkyi, Ghana vs Panama, Black Stars, 2026 FIFA World Cup, Toronto Stadium, FC Nordsjælland, Last-minute goal
Ghana's Black Stars will face England and Croatia in their next Group L games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo source: @blackstarsofghana
Source: Getty Images

Reactions to Caleb Yirenkyi’s mother’s reaction

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video congratulated the mother of Caleb Yirenkyi on the achievement of her young son.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below:

Maame Midwife stated:

“Our children are going to make us proud.”

OseiEnock06 replied:

“Asante, Yirenkyi, Semenyo, the goalkeepers, may God bless the wombs that birthed you guys.”

Akua Broni added:

“My son will make me proud like this one day.”

Rams opined:

“My children will make me proud one day, insha Allah.”

Read also

Prophet Emmanuel Adjei's prophecy on Ghana Black Stars' victory trends, fans react

AbenaborGaba14 indicated:

“Who realised that he was the same player that went for the tackle and gave it to Semenyo before it got to Thomas and finally released for him to score again?”

Adjowa_Barbie stated:

“Very soon, I will make my mum and dad proud like this, in Jesus’ name.”

Nana Kwaku Nyarko Aboagye opined:

“He’s a great asset to the nation; we are backing him with prayers.”

Awura Adwoa reacted:

“Aww God, may we be celebrated for our kids’ achievements. Tap into this blessing for my kids and myself. We are proud of you mum and dad.”

Prophecy on Caleb Yirenkyi trends

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Amponsah prophesied about the Black Stars ahead of their game against Panama.

The respected man of God claimed to have foreseen Caleb Yirenkyi performing very well at the World Cup and urged the coach to start him.

Read also

World Cup 2026: Caleb Yirenkyi breaks Asamoah Gyan's long-standing record in Panama victory

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the prophet’s remarks about the match.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Richest politicians ghana Queen nadia Antoine semenyo Ghanaian couple