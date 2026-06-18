Caleb Yirenkyi’s mother is trending following her son’s gallant display in the Black Stars’ World Cup opener

The middle-aged woman celebrated with other relatives in Bechem after the young player scored the winning goal

Ghana now lies second in Group L and will face England in their second group game at the World Cup

Caleb Yirenkyi has become a fan favourite among Ghanaian football lovers following his heroic display in the Black Stars’ game against Panama on Wednesday, June 17.

The FC Nordsjælland midfielder netted a late winner for the senior national team in the 90+5 minute following a counterattack.

The mother of Caleb Yirenkyi celebrates his son for scoring the winning goal for Ghana's Black Stars against Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images, @asare200

Source: UGC

Caleb Yirenkyi’s mother celebrates goal

A heartwarming video shared on TikTok by @asare200 showed the reaction of a middle-aged woman believed to be the mother of Caleb Yirenkyi as the 20-year-old scored the goal.

The woman, who is reported to be in Bechem and has a striking resemblance to Caleb Yirenkyi, was all smiles when the late winner was scored.

Other relatives were left in a joyous mood over the display of the talented young midfielder.

Ghana’s Black Stars are now second in Group L and will travel to the Boston Stadium in the US to face England at 8:00 PM on June 23.

The final group game against Croatia will also be played in the US at the Philadelphia Stadium on June 27 at 9:00 PM.

20-year-old Caleb Yirenkyi celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Ghana’s Black Stars against Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Watch the TikTok video of Caleb Yirenkyi’s mother’s reaction after Black Stars' goal

Ghana's Black Stars will face England and Croatia in their next Group L games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo source: @blackstarsofghana

Source: Getty Images

Reactions to Caleb Yirenkyi’s mother’s reaction

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video congratulated the mother of Caleb Yirenkyi on the achievement of her young son.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below:

Maame Midwife stated:

“Our children are going to make us proud.”

OseiEnock06 replied:

“Asante, Yirenkyi, Semenyo, the goalkeepers, may God bless the wombs that birthed you guys.”

Akua Broni added:

“My son will make me proud like this one day.”

Rams opined:

“My children will make me proud one day, insha Allah.”

AbenaborGaba14 indicated:

“Who realised that he was the same player that went for the tackle and gave it to Semenyo before it got to Thomas and finally released for him to score again?”

Adjowa_Barbie stated:

“Very soon, I will make my mum and dad proud like this, in Jesus’ name.”

Nana Kwaku Nyarko Aboagye opined:

“He’s a great asset to the nation; we are backing him with prayers.”

Awura Adwoa reacted:

“Aww God, may we be celebrated for our kids’ achievements. Tap into this blessing for my kids and myself. We are proud of you mum and dad.”

Prophecy on Caleb Yirenkyi trends

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Amponsah prophesied about the Black Stars ahead of their game against Panama.

The respected man of God claimed to have foreseen Caleb Yirenkyi performing very well at the World Cup and urged the coach to start him.

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the prophet’s remarks about the match.

Source: YEN.com.gh