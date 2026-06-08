Prophet Kofi Amponsah has shared a prophecy for the Ghana Black Stars as they prepare for their first game against Panama

In a viral video, he claimed to have foreseen Caleb Yirenkyi performing very well at the World Cup and urged the coach to start him

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the prophet

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Prophet Kofi Amponsah has set social media ablaze in the wake of his latest commentary about the senior national team, the Black Stars.

In a now-viral video, Kofi Amponsah, who was speaking during a programme, opened up on a vision he has about Ghanaian player Caleb Yirenkyi.

Prophet Kofi Amponsah drops a prophecy for Black Stars player Caleb Yirenkyi a few days before the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: @aps.kofiamponsahm, TikTok, Ryan Hiscott, Warren Little / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to him, the national team should ensure that the 20-year-old starts every match for the Black Stars at the World Cup.

This comes after he shared a vision he had about Nordsjælland, indicating that he saw Ghanaians hailing him for his standard performance.

He further urged Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz not to play Caleb Yirenkyi in defence but rather in the number 8 position, where he could make forward runs towards the opponent’s goal.

“If Ghanaians want to laugh at this World Cup, Caleb Yirenkyi should play every game. I am a prophet. I foresaw people hailing this young player at the World Cup, with many saying he was playing as if he was possessed, I saw it was Yirenkyi. I am not lying; I will not gain anything from this.”

Prominent Ghanaian prophets, including Prophet Clement Testimony and Prophet Telvin, have been very vocal, sharing the visions they claim to have had about the Black Stars’ participation in the World Cup.

Prophet Telvin Sowah details why his prophecy about Kudus Mohammed ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup appeared to fail. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, Kudus Mohammed

Source: Facebook

The Black Stars will play their first group game against Panama in the World Cup on June 17.

The TikTok video of Apostle Amponsah sharing his prophetic message has generated reactions.

Prophet Amponsah’s vision on Yirenkyi sparks reactions

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions, with many arguing that the performance of the Black Stars has nothing to do with prophecy.

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments:

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“Apostle Amponsah is a man of God I revere very much. I just hope the team will look at the performance of Yirenkyi in Ghana’s last few games for the national team. If it has been pre-destined that Caleb will be the one to bring Ghana joy, then so be it. I appeal to the coach and the GFA not to ignore the message.”

Push stated:

“Is this prophecy or not? Prophet, you are shifting ooo yooo. You are one of the best, so remember your first love. Thank you.”

joellejoelle58 opined:

“He's a midfielder... and I believe you, papa. Against Panama he can start.”

Nana Qwame added:

“Caleb, God bless him.”

Danny added:

“Look at that.”

Nana Yaw wrote:

“Stop that nonsense.”

Nana Abraham added:

“Most of us know that Yirenkyi is a good player. So with your words de3 eiiiiii Ghana.”

Prophet Sowah clarifies unfulfilled Kudus prediction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah clarified his earlier prophecy about Kudus concerning the FIFA World Cup, which many believed had failed.

He claimed it was an indirect message, saying he only predicted the outcome if he were taken to the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh