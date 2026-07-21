France announced updated student visa fees applicable to Ghanaians and other foreign nationals seeking to study in the country

The French government outlined the specific costs students must pay when applying for a short-stay or long-stay student visa

Ghanaian students planning to pursue education in France are required to meet several financial and documentary conditions before applying

France has released the official student visa fees that Ghanaians and other foreign nationals must pay when applying to study in the country, giving prospective students clearer guidance on the costs involved in the application process.

France, under President Emmanuel Macron, publishes new student visa fees for Ghanaians and other foreigners in 2026. Photo source: Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP, ALIAKSANDR, SHCHUTSKI/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to information published on the France Visas official government website, the visa fees vary depending on the type of visa being sought.

Student visa fees for Ghanaians, foreign nationals

Applicant countries are organised into groups based on what is referred to as the Etudes En France (EEF) procedure country or territory list.

Several African nations, including Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Ivory Coast and Kenya, alongside countries from other continents, are included in the grouping.

A short-stay student visa, which covers stays of up to 90 days, costs €50 (GHS661 based on the current valuation).

A long-stay student visa, designed for students enrolled in programmes lasting more than three months, is priced at €99 (GHS1,308.78).

However, Ghanaians or foreigners who apply for French long-stay student visas through the Etudes en France (EEF) process or have a Campus France certificate are required to pay a reduced fee of €50 (GHS661).

Individuals outside the EEF procedure countries or territories are also required to pay €99 for student visa fees.

What Ghanaians students must know before applying

Beyond the French student visa fee itself, applicants are expected to satisfy a number of requirements before their application can be considered.

These include proof of admission from a recognised French institution, evidence of sufficient financial means to support themselves during their stay, valid travel insurance, and accommodation arrangements in France.

Students are also advised to submit their applications well in advance of their intended travel date, as processing times can vary and delays are common during peak admission periods.

France as a study destination for Ghanaians

France remains one of the most popular European destinations for Ghanaian students, largely because several of its public universities charge comparatively low tuition fees, and the country offers a range of English-taught programmes at the postgraduate level.

Cities such as Paris, Lyon, and Bordeaux host large international student communities, making the transition easier for newcomers.

The French government processes student visa applications through its network of consulates, and Ghanaian applicants are typically required to attend an appointment at the French consulate in Lagos or Abuja, depending on their state of residence.

Prospective students are advised to visit the official Campus France Ghana portal and the French consulate website for the most up-to-date requirements and any changes to the fee structure before beginning their application.

Bad news for foreign nationals as Donald Trump's administration limits US student visa stays. Photo source: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images, William H. Kelly III/Jackson State University/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trump administration limits US visa stays length

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the overhaul of US student visa rules under the Trump administration, which now impose a four-year maximum stay for international students and significantly reduce the grace period for graduates.

Critics warn that these changes could derail the aspirations of many, with one social media user poignantly stating, "The American dream now comes with an expiry date."

Source: YEN.com.gh