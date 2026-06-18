Ghana's World Cup win sparked a reunion of a divorced couple after four years apart

Hohoe MP Thomas Tsekpo highlighted football's power to unite communities during a tense match celebration

Social media erupted with humorous reactions to the couple's inspiring story of reconciliation

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Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe in the Volta Region, alleged that a couple who had been divorced reunited after Ghana emerged victorious in its World Cup opening against Panama.

Caleb Yirenkyi scored a last-minute goal to secure three points for Ghana in the 2026 World Cup group stages.

Divorced man and wife reportedly reunite after Ghana won the World Cup opening game against Panama. Photo credit: Getty Images & Ghana Black Stars/Facebook

Source: UGC

The goal came at a time when several Ghanaians had given up and were at least hoping for a goalless draw.

Couple reunite after Ghana win

Making a submission in Parliament, the Hohoe legislator indicated that he mounted some giant screens in some locations within his constituency so the constituents can watch the World Cup.

He added that due to football's uniting nature, people in Alavanyo and Nkonya watched the match together.

Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo added that a couple who had been divorced for four years hugged each other during the jubilation and had reunited.

"A man who divorced his wife four years ago hugged his ex-wife at a viewing centre, and this morning we’re told the woman was found sweeping the ex-husband’s house."

"This is what the match has done for our country," he added.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens react to couple's reunion after Ghana's win

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media. Read them below:

Luke Atiewin said:

"Hahaha 🤣 🤣 🤣 Then, all those who recently divorced or those who are having misunderstandings in their marriage should get ready for the Ghana- England match because peace and unity are returning to their marriage after this match too. But they should make sure they are all going to watch the match together at the same venue and wait for the wonders to happen again 🤣."

Carolle Selasi Henyo wrote:

"Eiiiiii then if we win the World Cup, we can get everlasting peace in Ghana 😂😂."

Sefadzi Yvonne said:

"Eeiii, what football cannot do does not exist 😂😂."

Liggie Liggie wrote:

"How can an angry divorce partner sit together and watch football 🤣🤣."

Adjatan Germain Junior said:

"Hai Hai, Ay3 yieee, ay3 yieeee!!!'Thing for you never lost' Hai Hai!!! Meseeeee Ay3 Yie W)ha! 🤣🤣."

Joel Bright wrote:

"Was the woman singing while sweeping??🤔The power of morning glory 💪🏾 😀😂. Ooh... who's pressing my phone 🤔."

Source: YEN.com.gh