The celebrated Nigerian chef announced that she has been recognised as a Guinness World Records Icon, adding another milestone to her growing list of achievements

Hilda shared a video displaying the three Guinness World Records certificates she has received, describing the latest recognition as one of the proudest moments of her career

Hilda said the recognition is proof that ordinary people can achieve extraordinary things through determination, resilience and consistent hard work

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Renowned Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has announced that she has received a new honour from Guinness World Records, adding another milestone to her celebrated career.

The celebrity chef revealed that she has been recognised as a Guinness World Records Icon, a title she described as both humbling and inspiring.

Hilda Baci has been honoured as a Guinness World Records Icon in recognition of her achievements. Photo credit: Hilda Bacci/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Sharing the news with her followers, Hilda displayed the certificate presented to her by the organisation alongside two other Guinness World Records certificates she has previously received.

In an emotional message, Hilda reflected on her journey, saying there was a time when she doubted whether her dreams would ever become reality.

She admitted that feelings of self doubt often prevented her from pushing herself further, making the latest recognition even more meaningful.

The chef said she still finds it difficult to fully accept the praise she receives for her achievements in the culinary industry because they sometimes feel unreal.

However, she noted that being named a Guinness World Records Icon has strengthened her belief that remarkable accomplishments are possible for anyone willing to persevere.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Hilda expressed gratitude to her supporters, saying the honour belongs not only to her but also to everyone who has stood by her throughout her journey.

She added that the recognition serves as a reminder to keep believing in one's dreams despite moments of uncertainty.

Source: YEN.com.gh