Ann Mathu, a Nairobi-based former beauty queen, opened up about marrying an elderly German man in his 70s with a specific financial plan in mind

Ann said her journey into alcohol began at age 10 and deepened after losing two important people in her life to drinking

The former beauty queen has since achieved 22 years of sobriety and now advocates publicly for people recovering from substance use disorder

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A Nairobi-based former beauty queen has made a startling admission about the calculated thinking behind one of the most significant decisions of her life, sharing that she married an elderly German man purely with the expectation of outliving him and inheriting his property.

Ann Mathu, a former beauty queen, shares that her marriage to an elderly German man was financially motivated, tracing her journey from addiction to 22 years of sobriety. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Ann Mathu, who is also a vocal advocate for people recovering from substance use disorder, shared her story publicly, tracing a life shaped by addiction from a very young age.

Ann Mathu's journey into addiction

In an interview shared on YouTube by Spice FM, Ann said alcohol entered her life when she was just 10 years old, growing up in a household where drinking was a daily reality.

Her father struggled with alcohol throughout her childhood, and she recalled being taken along to local drinking spots where she had her first taste of Muratina, the traditional Kikuyu brew.

Her alcohol dependence grew considerably harder to manage after her father died.

She then spent five years with a doctor who also drank heavily, and when he passed away, his family took everything, leaving her with nothing.

A close friend who had relocated to Germany eventually intervened, taking Ann abroad in an effort to help her start over.

The YouTube post below has the interview in which Ann Mathu shared her story.

The marriage that did not go to plan

It was while living in Germany that Ann met an older man at a pub.

The two began a relationship and eventually married, but Ann did not shy away from explaining her true motivation.

"The purpose of marrying him was that he would eventually die and I would inherit his property," she said.

"He was in his 70s while I was only about 39 or 40 years old. When my brother heard him coughing, he encouraged me to hasten the wedding because we all knew my intention."

Her brother, whom she described as a poly-drug abuser, stood beside her as her best man on the day.

The plan collapsed before she could act on it. Her husband died while she was back in Kenya, and when she presented her marriage certificate at the German embassy in Nairobi, officials told her they were unable to help because her husband had left no will.

"They didn't even know he had a wife in Kenya," she said.

Ann has now been sober for 22 years and has channelled her experience into supporting others who are still in the grip of addiction. She said going public with her story was a deliberate choice.

"My purpose for going public was to give women hope because so many women are struggling in substance use disorder. So many people are in recovery, but they don't want to be identified as people in recovery because they are still ashamed. The shame is not because they feel bad about themselves it is because of the people around them and the stigma," she said.

Her account offers a candid look at how grief, financial desperation and addiction can collide in ways that permanently alter the course of a person's life.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s choice to marry Georgina Rodríguez in Madeira is deeply personal. Photo credit: georginagio/Instagram, ullstein bild/Getty and Handout/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo to marry Georgina in Madeira

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to marry Georgina Rodriguez in Funchal, Madeira, the city where the football superstar was born and raised.

The 41-year-old and Georgina are expected to exchange vows at Funchal Cathedral before moving to the five-star Savoy Palace hotel for their wedding reception.

While the ceremony is expected to attract global attention, the decision to hold the event in Madeira is believed to be driven by something far more personal than luxury or fame.

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Source: YEN.com.gh