Spiritualist, Ajagurajah, has shared a new dream in which the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka appeared to him with a specific instruction about his burial

The bishop claimed the late Apostle told him the person who buries him is the anointed one to lead the Kristo Asafo Mission

The revelation directly targets Adwoa Safo, who has been locked in a bitter dispute with her brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, over leadership of the church

Prophet Ajagurajah has shared a fresh dream, claiming it holds the secret to who should truly succeed the late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka as leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

Prophet Ajagurajah shares a fresh dream he claims came from Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, addressing the ongoing succession dispute. Image credit: Dek360 Ghana/Plus 1 TV.

Source: TikTok

This claim comes amid an ongoing succession dispute within the Safo family, which has pitted Sarah Adwoa Safo against her brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I, who was installed as the new head of the mission earlier this year.

The rift has already turned violent once, with Adwoa Safo shot amid the family dispute on June 21, 2026, an incident many linked to an earlier warning from Ajagurajah.

He has weighed in on the family's affairs repeatedly since the Apostle's death, and his latest claim adds a fresh twist to the ongoing power struggle.

Ajagurajah shares fresh dream on succession

Speaking on the matter, Ajagurajah claimed the late Apostle appeared to him with instructions meant for both Adwoa Safo and Akofena. He said:

"The late apostle Kwadwo Safo is a wise man. He told both Adwoa Safo and Akofena to bury him when he is dead."

He went further, explaining what he believes the instruction means for the ongoing leadership dispute:

"He revealed himself to me and asked me to ask Adwoa Safo to bury him. The implication is that the one who buries him is the anointed one for the Kristo Asafo mission."

Ajagurajah then directed his message pointedly at Akofena, adding:

"So if you claim that you've been granted the keys to the family and are unable to bury your father, then you have failed. It was a deliberate move."

Below is an X video of Prophet Ajagurajah addressing succession claims in the Knatanka family.

YEN.com.gh cannot independently verify when the video containing these comments was recorded.

Ajagurajah's history of family prophecies

This is not the first time Ajagurajah has spoken on the Safo family's affairs. In October 2025, he warned that the late Apostle was "not happy" in the spiritual realm and urged the family to resolve their disputes urgently or risk another tragedy.

Months later, an earlier prophecy resurfaced after the June 2026 shooting incident, in which Ajagurajah claimed the Apostle had told him he would "come and take one of them along" if the children failed to settle their dispute amicably.

He also claimed the Apostle described Adwoa Safo as the "queen of his empire," instructing her to ensure everything was handled the right way.

Beverly Afaglo's family visits Ajagurajah

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, members of the late actress Beverly Afaglo's family were spotted visiting Prophet Ajagurajah's residence ahead of her funeral.

The family reportedly extended an invitation to the prophet, asking him to be part of the funeral proceedings, and surprised him with a gift he was not expecting. Ajagurajah indicated he would not disclose the contents of the gift.

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Source: YEN.com.gh