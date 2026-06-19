A Ghanaian woman went viral for selling boiled eggs and pepper sauce to football fans in Canada

The vendor sold the street food known as kosua ne mako to supporters at Sankofa Square

The footage showed numerous fans waiting in line to purchase the local Ghanaian delicacy

A Ghanaian woman became an unexpected social media sensation during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after she was spotted selling a beloved local street food to football fans in Canada.

A Ghanaian woman goes viral for selling 'kosua ne mako' to Black Stars fans in Canada during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: The Style Nation/FB, Shutterstock

Source: UGC

She set up her business point to serve the large gathering of national team supporters.

The development was shared on Instagram by thekssnews on June 19, 2026.

The video captured moments where scores of Ghanaian fans eagerly queued to purchase the familiar delicacy, bringing a taste of home to supporters thousands of miles away from Ghana.

The Instagram post below has the video of the Ghanaian woman selling kosua ne moko to Black Stars fans in Canada.

Ghanaian sells Kosua ne moko in Canada

The vendor targeted Black Stars supporters who gathered at Sankofa Square to soak in the festive tournament atmosphere.

According to the video shared on Instagram by thekssnews on June 19, 2026, the street food was selling for three eggs for $10 (approximately GH¢120).

Despite the price conversion, many fans were happy to pay for the nostalgic treat.

The entrepreneurial move has triggered mixed reactions from social media users, with some praising her business mindset and others questioning the price.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

freshbryte1 said:

"Ghanafoɔ mmaa ne business 😂😂😂fast connection nkoaaa👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻."

grizzy_lemming said:

"Anywhere two or more Ghanaians meet…it’s always business❤️."

imminalove said:

"That's too much. Egg is the cheapest protein here."

black_god_ferry said:

"GH¢120 for 3 eggs, why?"

Asante_Prempeh said:

"Genius to spot a business opportunity, that’s something hard to come by."

Despite and Ofori celebrates Black Stars' win

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that two popular Ghanaian businessmen, Osei Kwame Despite and his bosom friend Ernest Ofori Sarpong, were present at the BMO field to watch Black Stars' opening World Cup game against Panama.

The two were in Ghana jerseys to show their support for the senior national team of their motherland.

Source: YEN.com.gh