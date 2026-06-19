Ghanaian Woman Sells Kosua Ne Mako to Black Stars Fans in Canada for 10 Dollars
- A Ghanaian woman went viral for selling boiled eggs and pepper sauce to football fans in Canada
- The vendor sold the street food known as kosua ne mako to supporters at Sankofa Square
- The footage showed numerous fans waiting in line to purchase the local Ghanaian delicacy
A Ghanaian woman became an unexpected social media sensation during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after she was spotted selling a beloved local street food to football fans in Canada.
She set up her business point to serve the large gathering of national team supporters.
The development was shared on Instagram by thekssnews on June 19, 2026.
The video captured moments where scores of Ghanaian fans eagerly queued to purchase the familiar delicacy, bringing a taste of home to supporters thousands of miles away from Ghana.
The Instagram post below has the video of the Ghanaian woman selling kosua ne moko to Black Stars fans in Canada.
Ghanaian sells Kosua ne moko in Canada
The vendor targeted Black Stars supporters who gathered at Sankofa Square to soak in the festive tournament atmosphere.
According to the video shared on Instagram by thekssnews on June 19, 2026, the street food was selling for three eggs for $10 (approximately GH¢120).
Despite the price conversion, many fans were happy to pay for the nostalgic treat.
The entrepreneurial move has triggered mixed reactions from social media users, with some praising her business mindset and others questioning the price.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:
freshbryte1 said:
"Ghanafoɔ mmaa ne business 😂😂😂fast connection nkoaaa👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻."
grizzy_lemming said:
"Anywhere two or more Ghanaians meet…it’s always business❤️."
imminalove said:
"That's too much. Egg is the cheapest protein here."
black_god_ferry said:
"GH¢120 for 3 eggs, why?"
Asante_Prempeh said:
"Genius to spot a business opportunity, that’s something hard to come by."
Despite and Ofori celebrates Black Stars' win
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that two popular Ghanaian businessmen, Osei Kwame Despite and his bosom friend Ernest Ofori Sarpong, were present at the BMO field to watch Black Stars' opening World Cup game against Panama.
The two were in Ghana jerseys to show their support for the senior national team of their motherland.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh