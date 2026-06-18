Two Ghanaian entrepreneurs, Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong, cheered for Ghana in the World Cup game against Panama

Ghana's late goal sparked joyous celebrations, with the 'Kakalika' song setting the festive mood for the wealthy men to dance

Ghanaians who watched the video raised concerns about where the rich men sat during the game and their vibrant goal celebration

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Two popular Ghanaian businessmen, Osei Kwame Despite and his bosom friend Ernest Ofori Sarpong, were present at the BMO field to watch Ghana's opening World Cup game against Panama.

The two were in Black Stars jerseys to show their support for the senior national team of their motherland.

Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong dance 'kakalika' after Ghana's goal in their World Cup opening game. Photo credit: @ghhyper1 & @utvghana

Source: Instagram

The two friends, who have become brothers, were in the front row on seats near the field.

Even though the game got several Ghanaians tense because there was no goal for a long time, the business partners enjoyed themselves and engaged in cheering the players.

Despite and Ofori Sarpong dances kakalika

After Caleb Yirenkyi scored the late goal to secure Ghana's three points, the Ghanaian side of the stadium became a place of music, dance and anything joyous.

The song "Kakalika", composed and produced by the Ghanaian musical duo DopeNation, seemed to be on repeat while celebrating the goal.

Despite and Ofori Sarpong were seen in a video jubilating and dancing to the 'kakalika' song.

The two used their hands and did the signature dance for the song to show how happy they were that Ghana had secured a win despite the struggle, ticket especially in the first half.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Despite and Ofori Sarpong's Kakalika dance

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @khendrick on X. Read them below:

@bonkitybonk said:

"The way some of you think...Why do you expect the experience they want to be the experience you want from them? They clearly want to be close to the pitch, have a better view and be a part of the spectators. Do you know what it takes to get a ticket that close to the pitch?"

@ericaboagye666 wrote:

"Popular stand feeling and vibe is so different from VVIP."

@iamstreetgodc said:

"They wanted to get closer to the players and have a feel. What is 1000 CAD to them? You menners paa😂😜."

@miller_bills wrote:

"They got premium seats near the field, which cost a lot."

@EmiMoore232222 said:

"And what’s wrong with them sitting with other Ghanaians at a game? Does that remove his name Despite or what exactly? Let wealthy men live in peace and do what they want, plus the money also not be your own ebi dema own."

@Patron0732410 wrote:

"Enjoyment no dey the vvip section. If you want enjoyment. Join the regular stand rather."

Source: YEN.com.gh