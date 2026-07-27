The UAE government has outlined the categories of foreigners eligible for nomination for Emirati citizenship, including investors, doctors, and artists

Eligible candidates must satisfy three specific conditions before their citizenship application can receive approval

The UAE has also detailed the circumstances under which a granted citizenship can be revoked from a holder

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The United Arab Emirates has published the conditions that eligible foreigners must satisfy when applying for UAE citizenship, along with the categories of individuals who can be put forward for nomination.

UAE lists three conditions for foreigners seeking Emirati citizenship, including eligibility criteria and grounds for revocation of citizenship status. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the UAE's official government portal, the pathway to Emirati nationality is not accessible through a standard application.

Citizenship can only be granted through the Rulers' and Crown Princes' Courts, the Offices of the Executive Councils, and the Cabinet, based on nominations from federal entities.

Who can be nominated for UAE citizenship?

The categories of foreigners eligible for nomination span a broad range of skilled and distinguished profiles. Investors, doctors, specialists, inventors, scientists, and intellectuals are all included.

Talented artists and their immediate families, specifically spouses and children, are also eligible, alongside individuals recognised for other creative abilities.

Three conditions applicants must meet

Once nominated, candidates are required to satisfy three conditions before approval can be granted. First, they must take an oath of allegiance and loyalty to the UAE. Second, they must commit to abiding by the country's laws.

Third, they are required to notify the relevant UAE government entity whenever they acquire or lose any other citizenship.

The framework positions naturalisation as a privilege extended to individuals who contribute meaningfully to the country, rather than a right earned through residency or financial investment alone.

When citizenship can be withdrawn

The UAE has also made clear that citizenship granted under this system is not unconditional. Should a naturalised citizen fail to honour any of the three conditions, particularly obligations around the oath, legal compliance, or the disclosure of other nationalities held, the citizenship can be revoked.

This reversibility distinguishes the UAE's naturalisation approach from many other countries and reflects the government's intent to maintain a close relationship between granted citizenship and continued compliance with its terms.

UAE lists documents for family residence visa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE has outlined the full process for residents seeking to bring family members to live with them in the country.

Both male and female residents are eligible to sponsor qualifying family members under the scheme.

The UAE confirmed that a spouse and children below the age of 25 are among those who can be included in a family residence visa application.

Source: YEN.com.gh