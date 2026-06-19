A viral video of a Ghanaian fan pouring white powder during the Black Stars' win over Panama has sparked widespread discussion on social media

Some foreign football fans interpreted the act as spiritual manipulation, describing it as "voodoo", "black magic", and "macumba"

The incident has generated debate online, with users divided over whether the viral clip has been misunderstood or taken out of context

A viral video from Ghana's opening match against Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has sparked widespread debate on social media after a fan was captured throwing a white powder into the air from the stands.

The brief moment, shown during the live broadcast, quickly attracted attention online, with some social media users suggesting the act was a form of spiritual manipulation intended to influence the outcome of the match.

Photo credit: BlackStars/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

The claims emerged after Ghana produced a much-improved second-half performance, with substitutes Thomas Asante and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku helping to change the momentum of the game following a difficult opening period in which Panama created several chances.

As the clip spread across social media platforms, some foreign football fans described the act as "black magic", "voodoo", or "macumba", prompting heated discussions among supporters.

However, many African football fans dismissed those claims, arguing that the supporter was merely entertaining himself and fellow spectators.

Watch the controversial TikTok video of the World Cup game between Ghana and Panama here:

They insisted there was no evidence the gesture had any spiritual significance, describing it instead as a lighthearted display commonly seen among passionate football fans.

The video continues to generate mixed reactions online, with many users debating whether the moment has been taken out of context or unnecessarily sensationalised.

Source: YEN.com.gh