Sara Araba Tettey's final tweet was a passionate celebration of Ghana's winning goal against Panama moments before tragedy struck

The young lawyer reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after the Black Stars' dramatic World Cup victory

Her last post has left many Ghanaians emotional as tributes continue to pour in across social media

The death of young Ghanaian lawyer Sara Araba Tettey has left many people heartbroken, especially after details of her final social media post emerged online.

Sara Araba Tettey's final message before her sudden death. Image credit: araba_xxx

Source: Instagram

Sara, a recent Ghana School of Law graduate who had just begun her legal career, reportedly passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest shortly after Ghana's dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As tributes continue to pour in, many have been moved by what is believed to be her last post on X before her sudden passing.

Moments after the Black Stars found the back of the net, Sara took to social media to celebrate with fellow Ghanaian supporters. Filled with excitement and joy, she wrote:

"GOALLLLL!!!! F**k I love these boys."

Check out Sara Araba Tetteh's last tweet below:

The post quickly gained attention after news of her death broke, with many describing it as a heartbreaking reminder of how quickly life can change.

Sara Araba Tettey's final moments

According to reports, Sara Araba Tettey was watching Ghana's opening World Cup match against Panama with friends at Standard Hostel in Bomso, near the KNUST campus.

Like millions of Ghanaians around the world, she was fully invested in the game and joined the celebrations when the Black Stars secured a crucial victory.

However, what began as a joyful night reportedly turned tragic moments later when she collapsed. She was rushed to the hospital, where medical personnel reportedly battled to save her life, but she could not be revived.

The news sent shockwaves across social media, with many struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of a young professional whose future appeared bright.

Tributes pour in for Sara Tetteh

Since her passing, social media has been flooded with tributes from colleagues, friends and football fans.

Many have pointed to her final tweet as a reflection of her passion, happiness and love for the Black Stars. Others have described the post as both beautiful and painful, given the circumstances that followed.

The story has also sparked conversations about heart health and the importance of seeking medical attention for underlying conditions, even among young people.

For many Ghanaians, Sara Araba Tettey's final tweet will forever be remembered as a joyful celebration of her country's World Cup victory, a moment of pure happiness that tragically became her last public message.

Check out some comments below:

Darker Skinn commented:

"Bro, I didn't know football could actually end a life. So sad."

Doc.X commented:

"The fact that this is her last tweet is so surreal; this life is so tragic."

Naurea commented:

"Ghana must win the WC for you."

Hamza commented:

"Life is so fragile, and fate can sometimes be so cruel. How can unbridled joy be lethal? RIP."

Brian Were commented:

"This was her last tweet. She suffered cardiac arrest while celebrating this win… and died permanently. The joy that kills! The beautiful game!

Prominent Nigerian lawyer Abdulsalami Ginsau dies after being trapped in a hotel elevator for hours. Image credit: Sikaofficial/X

Source: UGC

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that prominent Nigerian barrister, Abdulsalami Ginsau, tragically lost his life after being trapped in a hotel elevator for several hours.

News of Barrister Ginsau’s death has sparked massive reactions online, with legal colleagues and netizens expressing deep sorrow and concern.

Ghanaian media personality AJ Sarpong mourns his father, Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, Paramount Chief of Agogo and a former government official.

Source: YEN.com.gh