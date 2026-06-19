The United Arab Emirates government passed a cabinet resolution to ban children under 15 from social media

Platforms received a 12-month timeline to remove all underage accounts or face total bans from the country

Under-aged users will lose access to interactive spaces, including public groups and open channels

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has joined the growing number of nations banning social media access for underage children.

The UAE bans social media for children under 15, mandating platform compliance within 12 months. Image credit: iStock/Credit: andreswd

Source: UGC

A new Cabinet resolution passed in the country gives social media platforms a 12-month timeline to review and remove all accounts created by those under 15, or face a total ban.

State news agency WAM on June 18, 2026, reported that the resolution sets the minimum age for social media use at 15 years, meaning children below this age are prohibited from creating, using, or operating personal accounts.

The government stated that the resolution seeks to address concerns over exposure to inappropriate content, unsafe online interaction, excessive social media use, and the collection of children's personal data.

Teens aged 15 and 16 will still be able to access social media sites, but only with enhanced safety measures. These measures include controls for age-appropriate content, screen-time limitations, and strict restrictions on interaction with unknown users.

Read more about the social media ban for kids in the Instagram post below.

Netizens react to kids' social media ban

Telecommunications authorities in the UAE will have the power to take all necessary measures against platforms in the event of non-compliance. While critics argue that bans are hard to enforce and rob children of social connections, the UAE government maintains that it aligns with global digital child protection rules.

The announcement has stirred massive conversations online, with internet users in Nigeria calling for similar regulations to protect younger generations.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

scentsofapril said:

"Awesome."

oberryhovah said:

"Good."

jewellery_genie01 said:

"Under 19 please, Nigeria, can we implement this please 😭."

nedola__ said:

"These people don’t really care about the underage…. They all know the agenda they are trying to push."

Sad reactions trail UCC student Avinu Innocentia's final social media post, as police investigate her unexpected death. Image credit: Innocentia

Source: TikTok

Last video of Avinu Innocentia before disappearance

A video posted by University of Cape Coast (UCC) student Avinu Innocentia just a day before she was reported missing has left many social media users emotional following confirmation of her death.

The 20-year-old, whose body was later found at Hutchland Beach and identified by her family, appeared happy and full of life in what has now become her final TikTok post.

Source: YEN.com.gh