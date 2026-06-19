Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma announced that her TikTok account has been banned

The anti-illegal immigration campaigner said she currently has no backup account

Thousands of followers have reacted after the popular account disappeared from the platform

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South African activist and anti-illegal immigration campaigner Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma has announced that her TikTok account has been banned.

South African activist Jacinta suffers a social media blow. Image credit: jacinta.z.ngobese

Source: Instagram

The activist shared the news in a video, informing her followers that the account she had built over time was no longer accessible.

A screenshot shown in the video indicated that the account had been removed from the platform and was no longer available to users.

At the time of the ban, the account had amassed more than 378,000 followers and over 3.1 million likes, making it one of the most visible platforms associated with her activism and public campaigns.

Jacinta said she has no backup

In the video, Jacinta expressed disappointment at the development and revealed that she does not currently have a backup account.

She said:

"Hi guys, my TikTok account is banned, and I don't have a backup account."

Check out Jacinta's announcement below:

The announcement quickly attracted attention from supporters, many of whom took to social media to express sympathy and ask whether she planned to appeal the decision or create a new account.

The exact reason behind the ban has not been made public. TikTok typically removes or suspends accounts that are found to have violated its community guidelines, although the company also allows users to appeal certain enforcement decisions.

Jacinta's fanbase reacted to her setback

Jacinta has become one of the most recognised figures in South Africa's anti-illegal immigration movement, regularly using social media to share videos, campaign messages and updates from protests and community activities.

Because of her large following, news of the ban spread quickly across multiple social media platforms, with many supporters describing it as a major setback.

Others have called on TikTok to review the decision, while some encouraged her to establish new social media channels to remain connected with her audience.

For now, Jacinta's TikTok presence appears to have come to an abrupt halt, leaving thousands of followers waiting to see whether the account will be restored or whether she will launch a new platform in the coming days.

Nozie nozi commented:

"It happened to Winnie Mandela when they took her to Brandfort, thinking they were silencing her. Phambili ntombazana South Africans are behind you ungapheli amandla sekuseduze phambili, and please have a backup account for this page."

Pheliswa Nggoleka commented:

"They may report your accounts all they want to, but they will never undo what's done. Through these accounts already, you have managed to reach all of us, awaken us, mobilise us. You have shaken the Universe already. Manje, it's too late kakhulu, Africa knows you and knows this movement it is unstoppable, sifike nangaphandle kwe Africa so nje it's too late for them."

Musa Mnyandu commented:

"This is a troubling development."

Ninny Mbelu commented:

"Awwww, they can't finish you, we Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma Open one we'll come with more they'll get tired."

Manqoba Wandile commented:

"Let this give us more power and dominance. Backwards NEVER."

Angry Malawian migrants wielding sticks chase anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu away after a 'goodwill' visit to their encampment in Durban. Image credit: @NaidooYasantha

Source: Twitter

Ngizwe Mchunu chased from migrant camp

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that angry Malawian migrants wielding sticks chased Ngizwe Mchunu away from their encampment at Sherwood Hall in Durban during a heated confrontation.

The incident occurred on Monday, June 15, 2026, when a video emerged showing the activist at the location where thousands of Malawians seeking to escape from South Africa back to their home country had been camped.

Source: YEN.com.gh