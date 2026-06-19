Crown Prince of Dubai has ordered the term housewife to be replaced with generation shaper across official communications

The directive instructed the local Community Development Authority to formally implement the terminology change

The policy update came after the crown prince and his wife welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl

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His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has officially ordered the traditional title of housewife to be entirely replaced with the term generation shaper across official communications.

Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan orders the term 'housewife' be replaced with 'generation shaper' to honour motherhood's role in societal development. Image credit: iStock, emirateswoman/Instagram

Source: UGC

The directive has been issued directly to the local Community Development Authority to ensure substantial changes in administrative language.

The structural modification aims to formally recognise the roles that stay-at-home mothers play in nurturing families. The initiative positions mothers as foundational pillars of societal development by reframing motherhood as an active nation-building effort.

This administrative update comes after the Crown Prince of Dubai and his wife welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl. The development has brought renewed media focus to state-level family support initiatives within the community.

An online report published by Historic on Instagram on June 18, 2026, details the specific parameters of the shift.

The Instagram post below has more about the official replacement of the term 'Housewife' with 'Generation Shaper'.

Netizens react to replacement of term housewife

The administrative announcement has sparked a variety of discussions among global observers and residents online.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

opaluxe.aurora.jewels said:

"Yes❤️."

gillian_gaudet said:

"I’m tired. Just mentally tired. Of all this."

premysl_the_ploughman said:

"Not terrible."

meowmmy_simi said:

"This is why I love my life in Dubai 😍."

Zionfelix details his distressing Dubai ordeal after regional military escalation caused the UAE to close its airspace temporarily. Image credit: Zionfelix

Source: Facebook

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix gets stuck in Dubai

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian blogger and media personality Zionfelix has opened up about the distressing experience he is facing while travelling through Dubai, the Middle East.

In a Facebook post that quickly drew attention from his followers, the entertainment entrepreneur was seen stuck at Dubai International Airport.

His journey had taken an unexpected turn after the United Arab Emirates temporarily closed its airspace due to renewed military tensions between Israel and Iran.

Source: YEN.com.gh