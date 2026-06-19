Dubai Crown Prince Orders Official Replacement of Term 'Housewife' with 'Generation Shaper'
- Crown Prince of Dubai has ordered the term housewife to be replaced with generation shaper across official communications
- The directive instructed the local Community Development Authority to formally implement the terminology change
- The policy update came after the crown prince and his wife welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl
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His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has officially ordered the traditional title of housewife to be entirely replaced with the term generation shaper across official communications.
The directive has been issued directly to the local Community Development Authority to ensure substantial changes in administrative language.
The structural modification aims to formally recognise the roles that stay-at-home mothers play in nurturing families. The initiative positions mothers as foundational pillars of societal development by reframing motherhood as an active nation-building effort.
This administrative update comes after the Crown Prince of Dubai and his wife welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl. The development has brought renewed media focus to state-level family support initiatives within the community.
An online report published by Historic on Instagram on June 18, 2026, details the specific parameters of the shift.
The Instagram post below has more about the official replacement of the term 'Housewife' with 'Generation Shaper'.
Netizens react to replacement of term housewife
The administrative announcement has sparked a variety of discussions among global observers and residents online.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:
opaluxe.aurora.jewels said:
"Yes❤️."
gillian_gaudet said:
"I’m tired. Just mentally tired. Of all this."
premysl_the_ploughman said:
"Not terrible."
meowmmy_simi said:
"This is why I love my life in Dubai 😍."
Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix gets stuck in Dubai
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian blogger and media personality Zionfelix has opened up about the distressing experience he is facing while travelling through Dubai, the Middle East.
In a Facebook post that quickly drew attention from his followers, the entertainment entrepreneur was seen stuck at Dubai International Airport.
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His journey had taken an unexpected turn after the United Arab Emirates temporarily closed its airspace due to renewed military tensions between Israel and Iran.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh