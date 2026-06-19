Five Nigerian sisters from Okene in Kogi State all became qualified medical doctors

One of the siblings made history as West Africa’s first female certified neurosurgeon

The story of the Aliu sisters has inspired many across the world

A Nigerian family from Okene in Kogi State has caught the attention of social media users after an online report revealed that all five sisters in the household successfully trained and qualified as medical doctors.

A family in Kogi State, Nigeria, court global attention as five sisters have all become medical doctors. Image credit: @cobbo3/X

Source: UGC

The five siblings, popularly known as the Aliu sisters, have established an extraordinary family legacy by practising across various medical fields both within Nigeria and globally.

The report, which was shared on Instagram by @splufikng, detailed how the siblings have carved distinct career paths in healthcare. Their achievements span several demanding specialities, including public health and complex surgical fields.

Among the siblings, Dr Salamat Aliu made history by becoming the very first certified female neurosurgeon in the West African sub-region.

Read more about the Aliu sisters in the Instagram post below.

Public reacts as Aliu sisters make history

The post celebrating the sisters emphasised that their journey serves as a powerful reminder of what discipline and consistency can achieve. It noted that greatness is built on consistency, focus, and a strong belief in one's vision.

The remarkable story has generated widespread admiration from everyday Nigerians on social media, with many praising the dedication of the doctors and their parents.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

kenysblush said:

"❤️❤️ love it."

jankosolo2949 said:

"MAA SHAA ALLAH ALHAMDU LILLAAH E 🌺 🌻 ⚘️ ♥️."

tosin4313 said:

"Wow, this is so beautiful. Good job, mummy. 👍."

abuh213 said:

"Wow 😳, this is fantastic and inspiring. Congratulations 🎈 amiable Docs.."

Theperfectgiftandsouvenirs said:

"Omo! Dem get two heads joor."

Source: YEN.com.gh