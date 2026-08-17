Former Borussia Dortmund striker Ibrahim Tanko has signalled his readiness to take charge of the Ghana Black Stars

Ghana are without a substantive head coach following Carlos Queiroz's reported departure over disagreements with the GFA

Tanko previously served as an assistant coach under Kwesi Appiah and also coached the Black Meteors

Ibrahim Tanko has expressed his openness to leading the Black Stars, saying he would accept the role if the authorities consider him the right candidate and give him the necessary backing.

Former Dortmund striker Ibrahim Tanko signals his readiness to replace Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars coach. Photo by Ullstein Bild and Julian Finney - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Ex-Dortmund star eyes Black Stars job

The former Borussia Dortmund striker made his position clear in an interview with Asempa FM, stating, as cited by Ghanasoccernet:

"If the Black Stars coaching opportunity comes and the authorities believe I'm the right man for the job, why not?"

The national team has been without a head coach since Carlos Queiroz's reported exit, which followed a breakdown in his relationship with both the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation over his contractual demands.

With the Black Stars set to resume preparations in September ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the GFA faces pressure to confirm a new appointment promptly.

Tanko is among the names being considered for the position. Assistant coach Desmond Ofei has also been linked with the vacancy, though no appointment has been announced.

Ibrahim Tanko's extensive national team and club football experience makes him an ideal candidate for the Black Stars job. Photo by Thomas Niedermueller.

Source: Getty Images

What is Ibrahim Tanko's coaching resume?

Tanko is no stranger to Ghana's national team setup.

He previously worked as an assistant to former Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah, gaining direct experience of the demands of senior international football in the country.

The current head coach of Medeama SC also had a stint as head coach of the Black Meteors, Ghana's Under-23 side, though he could not steer the team to Olympic Games qualification during that period.

According to Ghanafa.org, the 49-year-old has also served in the capacity of assistant coach of Cameroon to German tactician Volker Finke between 2013 and 2015.

Should Tanko be appointed, he would become the seventh coach to take charge of the Black Stars during GFA president Kurt Okraku's tenure, underscoring the level of instability the national team has endured in recent years.

Ghana's AFCON chances look grim

Ghana's failure to reach the 2025 AFCON in Morocco has increased the urgency around the next qualifying campaign.

The 2027 tournament will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, and the GFA will be determined to avoid another absence from Africa's premier international competition.

For Tanko, the prospect of moving from club football with Medeama to the highest level of Ghanaian football represents a significant step, and one he appears ready to embrace should the opportunity materialise.

Otto Addo breaks silence on Ghana exit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana coach Otto Addo has spoken publicly for the first time, four months after the GFA dismissed him from his role.

He said the circumstances surrounding his exit remain unclear and described his time with the association as one filled with pressure and uncertainty.

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Source: YEN.com.gh