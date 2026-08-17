The UAE government has clarified that a valid residence permit does not fully protect foreign nationals from deportation

Article 71 of Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022 outlines two specific grounds under which administrative removal can be ordered

Security authorities hold broad discretionary power to deport residents deemed a risk to public order or societal moral standards

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Foreign nationals living in the United Arab Emirates have been put on notice that possessing a valid residence permit is not a foolproof shield against deportation.

The UAE government has drawn attention to two distinct legal grounds under which administrative removal can be enforced, even when a resident's visa remains active.

The UAE discloses reasons foreigners can face deportation even when they hold valid residence permits. Photo Credit: MANDEL NGAN & Tim de Waele/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

UAE's legal grounds for deportation

The provisions are contained in Article 71 of Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022, which forms part of the executive regulations for Federal Law by Decree No. 29 of 2021, governing the entry and residence of foreigners in the country.

According to the regulation, authorities may issue an administrative deportation order against a foreign resident in two circumstances:

"If he has no apparent means of survival," or "If the security authorities consider that his deportation shall be required by the public interest, public security or public morals."

The first ground targets expatriates who are unable to demonstrate a clear, verifiable source of income or adequate financial support to sustain themselves during their stay.

The second grants security officials considerably wide discretionary authority, allowing them to order the removal of any individual whose continued presence is considered a potential threat to national security, public order, or the country's moral standards.

What expatriates need to know

The regulation makes it clear that a residence visa amounts to a conditional privilege rather than an unconditional right to remain.

This is particularly significant given that expatriates make up the vast majority of the UAE's population.

Residents are expected to remain financially self-sufficient at all times and to conduct themselves in strict accordance with the country's laws and social norms.

Given the broad scope of the second ground, which covers concepts as wide-ranging as public morals and national security, authorities retain considerable flexibility when assessing individual cases.

For the many African nationals who currently live and work in the UAE, or who are considering relocating there, awareness of these legal boundaries is essential to safeguarding their stay in the country.

UAE names 9 foreigners eligible for residence permits

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the UAE government had released the official list of foreigners who could obtain a residence permit without holding a job in the country.

The Non-Working Residence Permit covered nine categories, including students, remote workers, retirees and real estate owners.

Family members of UAE residents and citizens holding foreign passports also qualified under specific conditions set out in Article 46.

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Source: YEN.com.gh